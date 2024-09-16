Donald Trump assassination plot foiled; suspect arrested with AK rifle | 10 points

Donald Trump faced what the FBI is calling an attempted assassination at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. This comes just nine weeks after another attack on him. Secret Service and Homeland Security agents check a former home of a suspect named by news organisations as Ryan W. Routh as the FBI investigates what they said was an apparent assassination attempt in Florida on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump,(REUTERS)

Law enforcement officials said that Secret Service agents spotted and shot at an armed person hiding in the bushes near the edge of the golf course, just a short distance from where Trump was playing.

The former United States president confirmed that he was safe and in good health and authorities have taken a man into custody.

Here's what we know so far about the assassination attempt:

Agents of the United States Secret Service, who were stationed a few holes away from Trump noticed the barrel of an AK-style rifle sticking out from the bushes approximately 400 yards from where he was playing. An agent fired at the gunman, who left behind his rifle, two backpacks, a scope and a GoPro camera before fleeing in an SUV. The suspect was later arrested in a nearby county. Law enforcement officials have reported that the suspect remained calm and showed little emotion when stopped, and did not question why he was being pulled over. In an email to his supporters, Donald Trump said, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well! Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender!” Trump had returned to Florida this weekend after a West Coast tour that included a rally in Las Vegas and a fundraiser in Utah. His campaign had not disclosed any public events for him on Sunday. Since the July assassination attempt, Trump’s security has increased, with dump trucks forming a barrier outside Trump Tower in New York and bulletproof glass used at outdoor rallies. President Biden said he instructed his team to make sure the Secret Service has all the resources and measures needed to keep the former President safe. The suspect from Hawaii accused of trying to kill former President Donald Trump on Sunday is a long time democrat supporter, the records obtained by the POST show. Since 2019, the suspect identfied as Ryan Routh has given 19 donations that add up to more than $140 as per records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The Palm Beach County sheriff stated that if Trump were president, the entire golf course would have had full security, but since he is not, only certain areas are protected by the Secret Service.

With inputs from AP