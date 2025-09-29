Ex-Russian president Medvedev hints at nuclear weapons? Warns EU against war

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned Europe on Monday that if EU leaders make the mistake of triggering a war against Moscow, then it could escalate into a conflict with "weapons of mass destruction". Deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the European Union cannot simply afford a war with Moscow. (AP)

In a post on Telegram, Medvedev reportedly said that Russia does not need such a war, including with "frigid old Europe". He said that the European powers "simply cannot afford a war with Russia", adding that the possibility of a "fatal accident always exists".

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said, “And such a conflict has an absolutely real risk of escalating into a war using weapons of mass destruction,” Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov accused NATO and the European Union of "declaring war" against Russia through their support for Ukraine.

Lavrov was speaking at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting at the UN headquarters in New York. He said that the Western blocs crossed the line from providing assistance to directly engaging in the conflict.

“NATO and the EU have basically declared war on my country and are partaking of it directly,” Lavrov said.

Russia vs NATO, EU

The row between Russia, and NATO and the EU came after the allegations that Russian drones and fighter jets violated alliance airspace in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had called on Ukraine to reclaim all territories seized by Russia "with the support of the European Union", while describing Washington's role as selling weapons for allies to supply to Kyiv.

Earlier this month, NATO member Poland said that it intercepted at least three Russian drones that crossed into its airspace. Last week, Estonia also said that it requested its NATO allies for an urgent consultation after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace.

Medvedev vs Trump: Nuclear threats

Last month, Dmitry Medvedev and Trump had gotten into a war of words, following which the US President announced that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines, citing "provocative" remarks by the Russian official.

Following Trump's "dead economies" remark on Russia and India, the former Russian President had invoked the 'Dead Hand' warning.

'Dead Hand' is a reference to a secretive semi-automated Russian command system, which is designed to launch Moscow's nuclear missiles if its leadership is eliminated in a deadly strike by an enemy.

Trump had reacted to the remark and said, "When you mention the word 'nuclear'... my eyes light up. And I say, we better be careful, because it's the ultimate threat."