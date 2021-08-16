India’s 75th Independence Day celebrated in Canada

From iconic Canadian landmarks like the Niagara Falls and Toronto’s CN Tower being illuminated in the hues of the tricolour, to the flag being raised at city halls across several cities in the country, the Indo-Canadian community celebrated India’s Independence Day with verve this year amid eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his best wishes on behalf of the government and remarked that today India and Canada “work closely together for the benefit of people in both countries, including as members of the G20 and through other multilateral institutions, to foster economic growth, reinforce the rules-based international order, invest in education and innovation, and empower women and girls.”

He added, “We have also been close partners in the global efforts to fight the Covid-19 health crisis, working collaboratively to ensure mutual access to essential medical equipment.”

Messages of congratulations were also delivered by the premiers of the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, Doug Ford and John Horgan, respectively.

The signature celebratory event in the country, a Drive-Thru India Day Parade, organised by the non-profit Panorama India, was held in the Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), while nearly 500 cars participated in a Tiranga Yatra as the cavalcade drove from the city of Surrey to Vancouver, where participants, drawn from all Indo-Canadian communities, gathered in front of the Indian consulate. One of the organisers Neema Manral described the event as “very successful”.

India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria hoisted the Indian flag at the Canadian capital Ottawa’s City Hall. Landmarks in Canada’s largest city Toronto bore the colours of the flag, including CN Tower and the 3D sign spelling out the city’s name located downtown. The iconic Niagara Falls was lit up in those colours in the evening, while large flags of India and Canada, measuring 40 feet x 60 feet were displayed together in Brampton in the GTA.

Public buildings and historic landmarks were also illuminated elsewhere including City Hall in Vancouver, Olympic Plaza in Calgary and Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton.

While protests were held at some venues, with security being enhanced by Canadian law enforcement agencies, there were no immediate reports of the sort of disruptions that occurred on January 26.