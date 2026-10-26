India’s friend, Trump’s critic: President Lula da Silva wins fourth term in Brazil

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, won a historic fourth term on Sunday after defeating his main rival, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AFP) Lula secured 51.75 per cent of the vote, with more than 98.76 per cent of ballots counted, Brazil’s electoral court confirmed. Bolsonaro secured 48.25 per cent of the vote. His victory comes amid concerns over growing US influence in Latin America, offering relief to those who oppose Washington’s expanding role in the region. About Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Deep Dive What does Lula’s re-election mean for India-Brazil trade? Why did Flávio Bolsonaro seek to annul Brazil’s election result? Why has Lula criticised Donald Trump’s policies?

According to publicly available information, the 80-year-old first ran for president in 1989 but had to wait until 2002 to taste victory, followed by another win in 2006. The veteran politician was re-elected in 2022 for his third term. The octogenarian has been a key figure in Brazilian politics and was named the Workers’ Party (PT) candidate for the 2026 elections. Lula was jailed in 2018 following corruption convictions that were later annulled, while his son now faces separate graft allegations. Flávio’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, is under house arrest for plotting to overturn the 2022 presidential election, which Lula da Silva won. Flávio himself has faced questions over his efforts to secure financing for a film about his father from a banker at the centre of a major fraud scandal, according to The Wall Street Journal. His fourth victory makes him the world’s longest-serving democratically elected leader. A fierce Trump critic Lula is not only Brazil’s last left-wing hope but also a fierce critic of Trump, having criticised him and his policies on various occasions. The Lula administration has found itself at odds with Washington over tariffs, trade and Brazil’s active participation in the BRICS bloc. In July last year, Lula reacted to Trump’s remark that “BRICS is anti-American” by saying that the world “doesn’t need an emperor”, after the US President threatened new tariffs on member nations. “This is a set of countries that wants to find another way of organising the world from the economic perspective,” Lula said of the bloc, adding, “I think that's why the BRICS are making people uncomfortable.”