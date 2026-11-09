Mexico arrests Jalisco Cartel kingpin ‘R2’ linked to killings, drug trafficking; 19 others held
Mexico arrests CJNG regional leader Rafael Alvarez ‘R2’ after a shootout; he’s linked to avocado extortion and mayor Carlos Manzo’s killing.
Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 09:51:49 IST
AFP
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Mexican authorities announced on Sunday the arrest of a regional leader of the Jalisco (CJNG), one of the country's two main criminal groups.
The CJNG was designated a "foreign terrorist organization" by the American government in 2025 and is known for its violent tactics and attacks on authorities.
It competes with the Sinaloa Cartel for drug trafficking into the United States, but since the death of its founder, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, in a military operation in February, several of its top leaders have been apprehended.
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Home/World News/Mexico Arrests Jalisco Cartel Kingpin ‘R2’ Linked To Killings, Drug Trafficking; 19 Others Held