Researchers enrolled 182 pet dog teams to see if they could sniff out hidden spotted lanternfly eggs, a costly invasive pest threatening crops

Spotted lanternfly egg masses typically contain 30 to 50 eggs and can be deposited on trees, rocks, outdoor equipment, and other surfaces, making them difficult to spot during inspections. Dogs may be able to detect these hidden egg masses by scent, even when they are not visible to inspectors. In a 2025 study published in PeerJ, Sally Dickinson and colleagues investigated whether companion dogs with scent-detection training could help identify the eggs and support efforts to limit the insect's spread. A study found that some scent-trained companion dogs could detect spotted lanternfly egg masses in controlled and outdoor tests. Dogs trained with frozen eggs also recognized live eggs, suggesting pets could supplement inspections. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

Native to parts of Asia, including China and Vietnam, the spotted lanternfly was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, likely after arriving on a shipment of landscaping stone. The invasive planthopper faces fewer natural enemies in parts of the United States where it has established populations and feeds on grapevines, hops, and ornamental plants, posing a threat to agriculture and other vegetation. Its egg masses can adhere to wood, stone, and other materials that people transport, allowing the insect to spread to new areas. Although specially trained detection dogs are already used to locate spotted lanternfly eggs, their limited numbers can restrict their availability. The researchers explored whether companion dogs could help expand detection efforts.

Serious training for companion dogs Researchers at Texas Tech University and Virginia Tech recruited participants through Facebook, receiving 1,033 responses. Of those respondents, 427 said their dogs already had scent-detection training, and 182 dog-handler teams from across the United States enrolled in the study. The dogs included Labradors, border collies, poodles, and other breeds.

Training used frozen egg masses rather than live specimens. Researchers collected spotted lanternfly eggs at the Virginia Tech Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Winchester, Virginia, and stored them at minus 80 degrees Celsius for at least 30 days to render them nonviable. They placed 0.5 grams of the treated eggs in stainless steel mesh packets, sealed the packets in Mylar bags, and shipped them to trainers. Owners then spent three to six months teaching their dogs to recognize the scent, without following a single prescribed training method.

The researchers assessed the teams through two tests. In the box test, each dog searched a semicircle of six boxes. One could contain the target eggs, while the others held distractors such as tree bark or a medical glove. The dog had 90 seconds to locate the target or indicate that no eggs were present. Teams needed at least eight successful trials out of 10 to pass. During the field test, dogs searched an area measuring at least 25 by 25 meters for three to five samples within five minutes.