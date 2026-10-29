Spain train crash that killed 68 sparks protests, calls for PM Sanchez to quit
The protesters were largely calling for the resignations of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Spain's transport minister Óscar Puente.
Around 1,500 people gathered outside Spain's transport ministry in Madrid on Wednesday night to protest against a deadly train crash in the central province of Toledo that killed 68 people.
The protesters demanded the resignations of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and transport minister Óscar Puente, calling for accountability over the incident, the BBC reported.
Riot police were deployed as far-right demonstrators clashed with officers, Al Jazeera reported. Police also fired tear gas to disperse the crowds after protesters hurled bottles and flares, according to the BBC.
Deep Dive
🚨🇪🇸Chaos in Madrid, Spain, as police attack thousands of protesters demanding justice for the 68 people killed in the train disaster. Pedro Sánchez sent police against his own people protesting outside the Transport Ministry after the horrific crash! Like Serbian students, Spaniards are demanding accountability, knowing that corruption led to this disaster.— Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) October 28, 2026
The demonstration was organised after a union linked to the far-right Vox party called for protests outside the transport ministry. No injuries were reported during the protests.
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The train crash has dealt a fresh blow to Sánchez, who is already facing a difficult campaign ahead of Spain's November 29 general election. Opinion polls currently show the conservative People’s Party leading the race, with Vox gaining ground, Bloomberg reported.
The protests demanding resignations, coupled with a planned strike by train drivers over railway safety concerns, could further complicate matters for Sánchez's ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party.
Spain's second train crash this year; minister points to human error
Wednesday's crash was Spain's second major train disaster this year. In January, 46 people were killed when a train derailed and collided with another travelling in the opposite direction in southern Spain.
The latest crash occurred after one train struck another from behind, allegedly due to a communication failure.
At around 8.30 am (local time) on Wednesday, the Spanish railway's automatic safety system stopped working, transport minister Puente said. All trains in the affected area were halted, and a control centre in Madrid, operated by state-owned railway infrastructure company Adif, took over operations, Bloomberg reported.
However, at around 8.36 am, someone at the Adif control centre instructed a train operated by state-owned Renfe to resume its journey, despite a red signal indicating that another train was stationary further down the line.
The Renfe train subsequently travelled another 25 kilometres along a stretch where speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour were permitted, before crashing into a stationary train operated by Iryo, a company controlled by Italy's state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato.
Puente described the instruction to allow the Renfe train to resume its journey as "inexplicable" and said the train drivers were not at fault, the Associated Press reported.
The minister said the train should never have been allowed to move while a "stop signal" remained active on the line.
Also Read | Spain Train Crash: Shocking images show rail piercing through carriage
Opposition demands investigation, far-right leader slams Sánchez
People's Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Sánchez's main political rival, demanded a full investigation into the crash but stopped short of directly attacking the government. He also cancelled his party's campaign events for the day as a mark of respect for the victims.
“This is the moment to respect the dead, the injured and their families. That does not mean we will ignore the fact that Spaniards are asking tough questions that demand answers,” Núñez Feijóo said.
Vox leader Santiago Abascal, however, launched a sharp attack on Sánchez within hours of the crash.
“More dead. Another tragedy. More rage over being left to fend for ourselves, the despair and the betrayal that Spaniards are enduring,” Abascal said.
(With inputs from AP and Bloomberg)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More