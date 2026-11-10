Spanish police officer killed, another critically injured in explosive device blast in Oviedo

A Spanish police officer was killed and another seriously injured on Tuesday when an explosive device went off while they were responding to a violent dispute between two families in the northern city of Oviedo, local authorities said. Police union JUPOL said in a statement the officer who died was a member of the canine unit of the National Police. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue/Representative Image)

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During the dispute, a young woman was shot and injured by a man in the early hours on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the local council said, adding that she was no longer in danger.

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Police union JUPOL said in a statement the officer who died was a member of the canine unit of the National Police, while the injured officer, belonging to the bomb disposal unit, remained in a very serious condition after losing a leg.

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The union said that upon arriving at the scene of the shooting on the outskirts of Oviedo, police found a backpack at the building's entrance containing an explosive device, which detonated as officers took it away from the building to defuse it.