Spanish police officer killed, another critically injured in explosive device blast in Oviedo
The officers were responding to a shooting during a dispute between two families when a bomb found in a backpack exploded as they tried to remove it.
Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 16:07:00 IST
Reuters
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A Spanish police officer was killed and another seriously injured on Tuesday when an explosive device went off while they were responding to a violent dispute between two families in the northern city of Oviedo, local authorities said.
Police union JUPOL said in a statement the officer who died was a member of the canine unit of the National Police, while the injured officer, belonging to the bomb disposal unit, remained in a very serious condition after losing a leg.
The union said that upon arriving at the scene of the shooting on the outskirts of Oviedo, police found a backpack at the building's entrance containing an explosive device, which detonated as officers took it away from the building to defuse it.
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Home/World News/Spanish Police Officer Killed, Another Critically Injured In Explosive Device Blast In Oviedo