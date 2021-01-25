Third of staff may work from home permanently post-virus
The pandemic has probably boosted remote working permanently, according to Deloitte’s annual Readiness Report, which suggests a third of employees will work from home even after restrictions end.
The survey of more than 2,000 managers and public-sector business leaders worldwide highlights how investments that allow home-working will be increasingly important.
Just 22% of respondents said their organizations had the technologies they needed before the pandemic, 42% said they developed them out of necessity during the crisis.
