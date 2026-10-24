Six people were killed and one was injured after a train collided with a minibus in Russia's Far Eastern Jewish Autonomous Region, state news agency RIA reported, citing local railway authorities. 6 killed as train collides with minibus in Russia's Far East (Unsplash)

According to the report, the minibus was crossing the railway tracks at a level crossing when the train struck it.

In a separate news, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet reportedly crashed in the Kaliningrad region, according to news agency Reuters.

The defence ministry said that the crash occurred during a training flight, the report added.

However, it did not specify the cause of the crash.

The ministry also noted that there were no casualties in the incident, as the crew ejected.