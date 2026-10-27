'Ukraine-Russia ceasefire has commenced': Melania Trump-brokered truce takes effect

US first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday announced the commencement of a ceasefire brokered by her between Russia and Ukraine. The ceasefire took effect beyond Oleshky two days ahead of schedule, she said. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak to the press at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office after voting in the midterm elections in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 24. (AFP)

In a post on X, Melania said, “THE CEASEFIRE HAS COMMENCED. The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00 am Moscow time on October 27, 2026."

Melania Trump said the timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to “protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid.”

"The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys. General Valery Vasilyevich, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has confirmed,” she said.