Far-right activists in US storm Diwali celebrations in Seattle, Indian-American congresswoman condemns ‘racist’ disruption

US congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Saturday condemned far-right activist Jake Lang after he allegedly disrupted a Diwali celebration in Seattle, carrying placards with slogans including “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”. Pramila Jayapal called Jake Lang's anti-Hindu protest at Seattle Diwali event ‘racist’ (AFP/X) Jayapal, the Indian-American who won re-election to the US House from Washington's 7th Congressional District earlier this week, reacted to a purported video of the incident on X. "The demonstration was racist and the Indian-American community should be able to celebrate its festivals without fear, she said. “I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country,” she said.

What happened at Seattle Diwali celebration While viral videos on social media claimed that Lang disrupted the event, the far-right activist claimed that he and his associates had been assaulted by people attending the event. Videos showed him and some protesters carrying placards with anti-Hindu slogans. They were confronted by people at the venue, with some physically removing the protesters from the premises. He also directed a rant at Hindus, blaming them for helping Democrats turn Texas blue. "We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue. '#$%' them," he wrote. Speaking outside the venue, Lang defended the demonstration, claiming that it was an exercise of his constitutional right to protest. "We were demonstrating our First Amendment against the replacement of Christians by Hindus in the state of Texas, the state of Washington and a bunch of Indians and white liberals just swarmed us and attacked us...They hit me. They broke my flag... This is what's happening in America," he said.

Indian-Americans condemn disruption Indian American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria also condemned the incident, calling it an act of bigotry and saying racial slurs targeting Hindus and Indian immigrants had no place in the US. "Absolutely disgusting. Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming a peaceful Diwali celebration in Seattle with signs reading “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” is pure hate and bigotry. Diwali is a festival of light, family, and joy — not a threat. Targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric has no place in this country. We stand against this racism and for the right of every American to celebrate their heritage freely. #StopAsianHate."

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also issued a community alert, urging people in Seattle and surrounding areas to remain vigilant during Diwali celebrations. In a post on X, the organisation described the incident as an instance of “Hinduphobic bigotry” and said activists Jake Lang and Thomas Allen had disrupted a Hindu Diwali celebration where children were performing. The protesters were carrying placards with slogans such as “Deport all Dotheads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”. CoHNA said some people at the venue intervened and removed the protesters from the premises. Condemning the incident, the organisation urged community members to stay vigilant, warning that the activists had announced plans to disrupt other Diwali celebrations.