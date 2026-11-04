Adam Hamilton beats Trump-backed Roger Marshall as Democrats win Kansas Senate seat after 94 years

It was a striking Democratic gain in a state President Donald Trump carried by more than 16 percentage points in 2024 and where the race had initially been expected to be safely Republican.

Adam Hamilton won the US Senate race in Kansas on Tuesday, according to media projections, ousting Trump-backed Republican Roger Marshall to become the state’s first Democrat elected senator in 94 years and giving his party a major boost in the battle for Senate control.

Adam Hamilton becomes first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Kansas in 94 years

What issues did Adam Hamilton focus on in his campaign against Roger Marshall?

What issues did Adam Hamilton focus on in his campaign against Roger Marshall?

Who is Adam Hamilton, and what did his Kansas Senate victory mean?

Who is Adam Hamilton, and what did his Kansas Senate victory mean?

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control.

Hamilton, pastor of the country’s largest United Methodist congregation, campaigned on affordability and bipartisanship, calling himself an “independent-minded Democrat” and rejecting Republican portrayals of him as far left.

Also read: Adam Hamilton slams ICE operations in Kansas amid US Senate midterms race: ‘Chaos for families, communities, businesses’

The race tightened in its final weeks, drawing Trump and Vice President JD Vance to Kansas to campaign for Marshall.

At a Wichita-area campaign rally on October 19, Trump said the US Department of Agriculture would launch a "harvest fuel relief program" to provide farmers with $8 billion to ​offset diesel costs during the harvest season.

Hamilton, 62, has written more than 30 books on Christianity and theology.

Hamilton and Marshall both sought to appeal to Kansas farmers hit by high diesel and fertilizer prices driven up in part by the war in Iran.

Marshall, an obstetrician before entering politics, was elected to the US House in 2016 and the Senate in 2020. He faced criticism after a September New York Times report said he had sued more than 700 patients over unpaid bills. In a September interview with Fox News, he called the article a "hit job" and said that he followed typical collections practices.