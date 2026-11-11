At least three killed as vehicle strikes pedestrians in North Hollywood; visuals emerge from Los Angeles crash scene

At least three people were killed and three injured when a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on November 10. The incident took place near a Metro entrance, where an SUV ploughed into a group of people. Police are present at the site of the North Hollywood crash, Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The crash reportedly took place near Lankershim and Chandler boulevards.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the SUV collided with pedestrians around 6pm. The Los Angeles Fire Department noted that three people had died on scene while three had been moved to local hospitals, in critical condition, as per CNN. The circumstances of the crash remain unknown for now. LAPD said that the driver was among those taken to the hospital. A Los Angeles Magazine report noted that cops are probing if the crash was intentional.

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