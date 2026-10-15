H-1B alert: USCIS new proposal to make visa renewal riskier for workers - know how Indian professionals will be affected

Several H-1B visa holders seeking to renew their lawful immigration status may encounter increased examination procedures as the Trump administration contemplates eliminating an expedited renewal pathway. The Department of Homeland Security is considering ending deference to prior approvals for employment visa extensions, requiring USCIS to reassess each petition. (Representational File Photo)

Proposed modifications by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as documented in a Federal Register submission, represent the administration's continued effort to reform the H-1B visa program in response to persistent concerns regarding systematic misuse by technology corporations that results in the displacement of American workers.

What is USCIS aiming to change? Pursuant to the proposed plan, officers employed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) would be prohibited from referencing prior applications during the adjudication of H-1B and comparable employment-based visa renewal petitions, thereby necessitating a complete reassessment of each case regardless of whether the applicant, sponsoring employer, and position specifications remain unchanged.

The Department of Homeland Security contended in its proposal that the existing policy undermines supervisory mechanisms and could permit errors or fraudulent activities to persist throughout the subsequent visa period.

Also Read: Fresh setback for H-1B workers: US ends 540-day automatic work permit extension, impact on Indians explained

Past visa approvals under risk Speaking to Newsweek, ex-DHS official Adam Klein said, “The proposal raises questions about predictability for employers and workers who have already received USCIS approval and whose circumstances remain unchanged.”

"While USCIS has always had the authority to revisit earlier decisions when errors, changed circumstances, or new information warrant it, removing deference to prior approvals gives individual officers considerably more discretion to reassess cases. That could lead to greater inconsistency in adjudications, additional requests for evidence, and longer processing times, even where the underlying facts have not changed."

While the H-1B visa will probably dominate the discourse regarding USCIS' proposed initiative, employment-based nonimmigrant visa holders seeking to prolong their residence will similarly experience consequences.

The regulatory modification pertains to Form I-129, the document that employment-based nonimmigrant visa holders must complete to request an extension of their authorized stay.

Who will be affected? Those affected by the proposed plan include

H-1B specialty workers

H-2A agricultural workers

H-2B seasonal workers

L-1 intracompany transferees

O-1 extraordinary ability workers

P visa holders

R-1 religious workers

TN professionals from Canada and Mexico

E visa workers covered by I-129 filings

The Department of Homeland Security projects that approximately 208,000 extension petitions will be impacted annually by this modification, with H-1B petitions constituting roughly 75 percent of the total volume, according to departmental analysis.

The submission recognizes that processing timelines will probably extend by several months, accompanied by an increased volume of Requests for Evidence (RFEs) directed toward applicants pursuing renewals, thereby creating heightened uncertainty for both employees and their sponsoring organizations.

This proposal will further elevate concerns among international workers regarding the perpetual instability of their position within the United States, immigration expert Elissa Taub told Newsweek.

"USCIS couches this drastic shift in policy by asking for more discretion and making it sound like they are forced to approve cases that shouldn’t be approved, but that’s not true. The agency already has considerable discretion to question and deny petitions where there is fraud or where the individual or the position do not qualify. Taking away deference to prior determinations makes every H-1B extension a risky endeavor. That’s no way to manage a US workforce."

Impact on Indian professionals H-1B classification is ordinarily authorized for an initial term not exceeding three years, followed by a potential extension of an additional three-year period, thereby establishing a standard maximum duration of six years for residence in the United States. To maintain employment of workers following the expiration of the initial authorization period, employers are required to submit extension petitions. Notwithstanding the standard six-year limitation, certain workers become eligible for extended periods of stay, particularly in circumstances where employment-based permanent resident applications are in process or have received approval but corresponding visa allocations remain unavailable – a substantial proportion of Indian professionals satisfy the criteria for such extended authorizations.

The consequences may be crucial for Indian professionals. Based on information disclosed in the earlier this year by USCIS, approximately 2.26 lakh H-1B applications submitted on behalf of Indian-born beneficiaries received approval for sustained employment during fiscal year 2025, representing 77.6% of the total petitions sanctioned within that classification. China occupied a considerably lower position, with 31,581 petitions, constituting 10.8%.

In the event that an H-1B extension application is rejected and the worker lacks alternative lawful authorization to remain within the US, families may be compelled to address the difficult reality of abandoning residences, children's educational institutions, professional accomplishments, and social connections cultivated throughout an extended period. For dual-income households or those with children who have been raised in the US, the ramifications could prove exceptionally destabilizing, necessitating challenging determinations regarding whether the entire household will relocate internationally or whether family members will endure a prolonged period of geographic separation.