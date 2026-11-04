Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first black Speaker of US House after Democrats sweep midterms

According to media reports , Jeffries was greeted with chants of “Speaker! Speaker!” at a Democratic election-night gathering in Washington . He is expected to face a formal vote from House members when the new Congress convenes on January 3. He would become the first Black lawmaker to hold the speakership, a position second in the presidential line of succession after the vice-president.

Jeffries is a former lawyer who draws on scripture and hip-hop in his speeches in the House. The 56-year-old New York Democrat currently serves as House Democratic leader and is expected to lead his party's new majority, succeeding Republican Mike Johnson.

Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first black Speaker of the US House of Representatives after Democrats won control of the chamber in the November 3 midterm elections, setting the stage for a historic change in congressional leadership when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.

When could Hakeem Jeffries be elected Speaker of the House?

When could Hakeem Jeffries be elected Speaker of the House?

Who is Hakeem Jeffries and why is he expected to become House Speaker?

Who is Hakeem Jeffries and why is he expected to become House Speaker?

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Jeffries' elevation would mark a milestone more than 150 years after Joseph Rainey became the first Black member of the US House during the Reconstruction era.

Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 4, 1970, Jeffries has represented New York's 8th Congressional District since entering Congress in 2013. He became House Democratic leader in January 2023, succeeding Nancy Pelosi.

Before entering national politics, he served in the New York State Assembly from 2007 to 2012. He studied political science at Binghamton University, earned a master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University and graduated from New York University School of Law.

Jeffries also worked as a lawyer, including at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and as litigation counsel for Viacom and CBS, according to his official congressional biography.

According to The Times, Jeffries is known for incorporating references to scripture and hip-hop into his political speeches, including lyrics associated with Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

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Challenges awaiting the incoming Speaker As Speaker, Jeffries would preside over the House and help determine its legislative priorities. He will also face the challenge of managing a Democratic majority that includes moderates and progressives with differing priorities.

Jeffries has outlined plans to focus on lowering living costs and investigating the Trump administration. Democrats are also expected to use their new House majority to increase congressional oversight.

His leadership will be tested as he seeks to keep the party united while negotiating with President Donald Trump's administration during the final two years of the president's term.