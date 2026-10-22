Country singer John Anderson dies at 71, leaves behind wife of 43 years and two daughters

Country music singer John Anderson, known for hits including “Swingin’” and “Seminole Wind”, has died at the age of 71, his family announced on Wednesday, October 21. The Country Music Hall of Fame member leaves behind his wife Jamie Anderson, whom he married in 1983, and their two daughters, Brionna and Alexa. Country singer John Anderson dies at 71. (Instagram/johnanderson)

Anderson’s family announced his death in a statement shared on Instagram, remembering him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and best friend. His cause of death was not disclosed in the initial reports.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” the family said.

The statement described Anderson as a singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives, but said his role within the family meant much more than his musical achievements.

“He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special,” the family said.