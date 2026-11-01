Kandice Gunter, woman who recently moved to Casper, Wyoming, disappears after failing to pick up her 2 kids; search underway
The Division of Criminal Investigations lists Kandice Gunter’s last contact as October 29 in Natrona County.
A woman who moved to Casper, Wyoming, about a month ago went missing along with her pickup after she failed to pick up her children, aged nine and six, from the Boys & Girls Club. Kandice Gunter was last heard from on Wednesday morning, her sister Kayla Gunter said, according to Cowboy StateDaily.
The Division of Criminal Investigations lists Kandice’s last contact as October 29 in Natrona County.
Kayla revealed that she and Kandice were close, and would typically talk on the phone at least three times a day. Kayla said she last spoke to her sister at 10:41 am Wednesday, before the calls stopped.
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Kayla said that she is especially scared of the fact that her sister failed to pick up her children.
“That’s why I started freaking out," she said, per the outlet. "It’s totally out of character for her not to show up to get her kids.”
Kayla added that a missing-person report has been filed with the Casper Police Department.
Casper Police Department speaks out
The Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kandice, 30, is described as “a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 185 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.”
She also has a butterfly tattoo on her neck, the post said. Meanwhile, Kayla said that Kandice has various other tattoos, including a memorial to their mother on the side of her neck, and on her arms, hands, legs and feet.
“Gunter was last seen in person on the morning of October 29, 2026 in Natrona County. She was reported to CPD as missing later that evening,” police said. “She was last known to be traveling in a gray 2016 GMC Canyon pickup with Wyoming temporary registration. Her last known cellphone location was along Highway 387, near the Natrona County line, at around 12:30pm Friday, October 30, 2026.”
Kandice recently moved to Nevada to be closer to her children, according to Kayla. Her kids’ father lives in Casper.
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Kandice and her children’s father are no longer together, but she was staying in the household and helping care for the children.
After Kandice’s disappearance, the family was told that her cellphone pinged in the Gillette area around noon Wednesday, about two hours after the sisters last spoke, Kayla said.
Anyone with information about Kandice;s whereabouts is urged to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or visiting crimestopperscasper.org.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More