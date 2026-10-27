Nevada Pierre's soccer journey gets boost with GoFundMe campaign as cops clarify they weren't called because of kid's talent

Videos showed Nevada's skills during the game in Winter Park, Florida , where he was seen running past kids trying to stop him.

Nevada Pierre now has a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to boosting his soccer career. This comes after reports claimed that cops were called after the three-year-old outplayed everyone on field.

GoFundMe started for Nevada Pierre The GoFundMe was started by Nevada's mother Martasia Griffin. “On October 24, 2026, during a game with i9 Sports in Winter Park, Florida, Nevada went through an experience no child his age should have to endure. He was removed from the game because of concerns about his skill level, and the situation escalated to the point that law enforcement was called. At just 3 years old, Nevada could not understand why he was being taken away from a game he loved. What should have been a happy childhood moment became heartbreaking and distressing for him and deeply painful for our family to witness,” the page notes.

Winter Park cops clarify matter The Winter Park authorities also released a statement amid the row.

“The Winter Park Police Department has received numerous inquiries into a call that was received over the weekend and would like to provide the following information to the community. On October 24, Winter Park Police received a call for assistance. The caller was a youth sport's director at a local child's soccer game. The caller alleged that the parents of a young player were being disruptive and that as the league director, he wanted the parents to leave the park. Upon arrival, officers encountered the parents, who were already in the process of leaving the park on their own accord,” the statement read.

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“This call did NOT prompt officers to trespass any individuals and was considered a civil matter between the league and parents. Despite some social media rumors, there was never any suggestion that the call to police was prompted over the child's on field talent. Officers did help facilitate communication between the league and parents over refunding registration costs to the family,” it added.

What happened with Nevada Pierre? Parents speak to press An i9 Sports program organizer reportedly called the police, claiming that one of Nevada's parents were being disruptive and that they were upset with their three-year-old being taken out of the game for allegedly playing well.

The league, in a statement, said “We are aware of concerns being shared regarding an incident at a local i9 Sports program, and we take them very seriously. The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us. We have reached out to the family and have begun a review that includes speaking with those involved.”

Nevada's father, Don, could be heard saying in the bodycam footage "They called the police on a 3-year-old because he’s too good. They called the police on a 3-year-old because he had the ball for too long.”

Speaking to HuffPost, Martasia, his mother, said “It really traumatized Nevada. He still wants to play soccer. He just doesn’t want to go back to that place. I don’t think that’s how he should be thinking, that as a 3-year-old he did something wrong.”

She added “As soon as he started the game, they stopped the game. Other parents, the director, and some of the coaches got in a circle, and I knew they were talking about Nevada, trying to figure out how to let us know that he can’t play so the other kids could play. When I walked up on them talking about that, the director said that everybody is paying money, so everybody should play. They were trying to find a reason why he can’t play. Once I started speaking up for Nevada, they just called the police. The parents was coming up to [the league director] saying that, ‘Oh, if my kid can’t get any playing time, then they’re just gonna go home'.”

Speaking to ABC News, Nevada's mother said her son scored over 40 goals in five games this season while playing against children two years older than him.