'Let’s get to work': Democrats celebrate Congress takeover as key races turn blue
With control of the Senate flipped and House races shifting in their favor, Democrats are celebrating a series of wins and projected victories across the US.
As Democrats are set to take control of the US Congress, the House Democrats Caucus took to social media with a confident message, posting: “Let’s get to work”.
Democrats have already flipped control of the US Senate, according to the Associated Press, while several House races are also shifting in their favour, with multiple seats turning blue.
Deep Dive
Democrats victorious in key states
In House races, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam secured re-election from Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, while Indian-American Democrat Pia Dandiya won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.
Democrat Mark R. Warner defeated Republican Bert Mizusawa to win the Virginia Senate seat, the Associated Press reported.
Check results live updates: Democrats take control of US Senate, House in big jolt for Trump, projects CNN
In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is projected to win, while vote counting in Alaska is yet to begin. Democrat James Talarico has won in Texas, as has Democrat Adam Hamilton in Kansas.
In Maine, Democrat Troy D. Jackson is projected to win, while Democrat Josh Turek secured victory in Iowa. In Nebraska, independent candidate Dan Osborn is projected to win.
In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown has won, while Democrat Annie Andrews secured victory in South Carolina.
House control to take effect from January 3
The shift in House control, which will take effect on January 3, will end Trump’s ability to pass legislation with only Republican support. However, major legislative breakthroughs are expected to remain difficult, as Trump will continue to hold the White House and has vowed to use his presidential veto powers to block bills.
The Democratic takeover will nevertheless give the party significant investigative powers, which lawmakers are expected to use to scrutinise Trump, his administration, family and business interests.
ALSO READ | Trump says he will be ‘Mr Veto’: The US president's veto powers and how far they can take him as Democrats look set to control Congress
These powers include issuing subpoenas and initiating impeachment proceedings against the president.
Iran war played a role in midterm losses: Trump
Trump told Fox News that Iran may have been a factor, but maintained that people also recognised the significance of his actions against Tehran. “I think part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I have done with Iran. Historically, it will be much more important than this evening because you can’t let the number one state sponsor of terror have a nuclear weapon,” he said.
He expressed surprise over the election results, admitting he had expected Republicans to perform better. “I’m a little bit surprised. I thought they’d do better,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrerna
Prerna is a Contributor at Hindustan Times, with an academic background in English literature. After completing her BA in English at Gargi College, she went on to pursue an MA in English from JNU, where she developed a strong foundation in critical thinking and research, and a deeper engagement with cultural and social questions. She previously interned with the Indian Express at the Education Desk. Her writing and research interests span culture, literature, art, and education, with a particular focus on Indian speculative fiction and its intersections with gender and queerness. Her academic background informs her approach to writing, combining research with clear, accessible communication. Outside of work and academia, Prerna is an avid reader and enjoys birdwatching.Read More