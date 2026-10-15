Nancy Mace's ex-fiance John Douglas Osborne, 2 others charged with sex crimes and voyeurism

Representative Nancy Mace, recognized as one of the most vocal advocates calling for the disclosure of the Epstein documents, is witnessing justice being administered in real time. John Douglas Osborne faces assault and sexual conduct charges in connection with an alleged 2018 assault on an incapacitated woman. (Bloomberg)

Her former fiancé and two of his business partners have been charged criminally in connection with a disturbing alleged sexual assault that she previously described during a House floor address approximately one year ago.

Nancy Mace’s ex-fiancé charged in alleged sexual assault she detailed in Congress According to sworn statements submitted by agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, which initiated the charges, John Douglas Osborne engaged in sexual acts with a 23-year-old woman who was incapacitated and intoxicated. This alleged conduct occurred while Mace's former fiancé Patrick Bryant and Eric Bernard Bowman were present as witnesses.

The men had discussed in advance who would attack the woman, captured images and video of the attack, which was also recorded by the home's security system in Sullivan's Island, a wealthy Charleston neighborhood, according to state law enforcement.

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The woman had accidentally fallen into a pool and was unconscious on a couch, wrapped in a pillow, law enforcement reported.

A different woman who was monitoring the security feed witnessed the attack and captured photos, then documented the incident in her personal journal, according to police records. At the time of the October 2018 incident, Mace and Bryant were not yet married.

Charges against John Douglas Osborne Osborne, 46, faces charges of first-degree assault and battery along with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bryant, 53, and Bowman, 46, each face voyeurism charges.

In addition to the voyeurism charge, Bowman faced two more serious allegations: obstruction of justice for performing a factory reset on a cellphone that he was aware investigators were actively looking for under a search warrant, and unlawfully disclosing a victim's identity by sharing both her name and a video of her on X.

Mace gave a detailed account of the assault during an extended speech lasting close to an hour in February 2025, where she identified the people involved and discussed additional photos and videos she discovered while reviewing Bryant's cellphone during their time together.