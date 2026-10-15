Nancy Mace's ex-fiance John Douglas Osborne, 2 others charged with sex crimes and voyeurism
South Carolina authorities charged John Douglas Osborne with assault and sexual offenses related to an alleged 2018 attack on an incapacitated woman.
Representative Nancy Mace, recognized as one of the most vocal advocates calling for the disclosure of the Epstein documents, is witnessing justice being administered in real time.
Her former fiancé and two of his business partners have been charged criminally in connection with a disturbing alleged sexual assault that she previously described during a House floor address approximately one year ago.
Nancy Mace’s ex-fiancé charged in alleged sexual assault she detailed in Congress
According to sworn statements submitted by agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, which initiated the charges, John Douglas Osborne engaged in sexual acts with a 23-year-old woman who was incapacitated and intoxicated. This alleged conduct occurred while Mace's former fiancé Patrick Bryant and Eric Bernard Bowman were present as witnesses.
The men had discussed in advance who would attack the woman, captured images and video of the attack, which was also recorded by the home's security system in Sullivan's Island, a wealthy Charleston neighborhood, according to state law enforcement.
Also Read: Rep. Andy Harris threatens female reporter Cat Murphy over recording at press gaggle: ‘Take her camera’
The woman had accidentally fallen into a pool and was unconscious on a couch, wrapped in a pillow, law enforcement reported.
A different woman who was monitoring the security feed witnessed the attack and captured photos, then documented the incident in her personal journal, according to police records. At the time of the October 2018 incident, Mace and Bryant were not yet married.
Charges against John Douglas Osborne
Osborne, 46, faces charges of first-degree assault and battery along with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bryant, 53, and Bowman, 46, each face voyeurism charges.
In addition to the voyeurism charge, Bowman faced two more serious allegations: obstruction of justice for performing a factory reset on a cellphone that he was aware investigators were actively looking for under a search warrant, and unlawfully disclosing a victim's identity by sharing both her name and a video of her on X.
Mace gave a detailed account of the assault during an extended speech lasting close to an hour in February 2025, where she identified the people involved and discussed additional photos and videos she discovered while reviewing Bryant's cellphone during their time together.
Nancy Mace advocates for sexual assault victims
Following the arrests, Mace put out a statement outlining 25 bills she believes will safeguard those affected by sexual assault, harassment, or discrimination—covering situations where they might face retaliatory defamation and libel lawsuits after coming forward with their allegations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More