NASA opens astronaut applications for first time since 2024: Check eligibility, $164,395 salary and deadline

NASA has opened applications for new astronauts for the first time since 2024. The US space agency announced the recruitment drive on November 7, inviting eligible Americans to apply to join its astronaut team. NASA opens applications for new astronauts as it prepares for future Moon and Mars missions. (AFP)

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said this is an important time to join the astronaut team. He said the selected candidates could walk on the Moon, live and work at a planned Moon Base and help develop the technology and systems needed to send astronauts to Mars.

The last date to apply is December 3, 2026. Interested candidates must submit their applications through the US government's official job portal. Applicants can find the form here: NASA astronaut job application.

NASA astronaut eligibility: Who can apply? Applicants must be US citizens. Candidates must meet NASA's education requirements. They must have at least one of the following:

A master's degree in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) field.

Two years of work towards a doctorate.

Completion of or enrolment in a recognised test pilot programme. Applicants must also have professional work experience. Pilots can also qualify through flight experience. Applicants must have at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft. NASA's listed qualifications also refer to 1,500 total flight hours for certain pilot applicants.

Candidates must pass a medical examination. They must be physically fit and able to complete NASA's long-duration spaceflight astronaut physical.

NASA does not have a fixed age limit for astronaut applicants. People of different ages can apply as long as they meet the education, work experience and medical requirements.

Also read: US gas prices fall for six weeks, but Thanksgiving fuel costs may hit record despite recent decline

NASA astronaut salary: How much will they earn? NASA lists the annual astronaut salary at $164,395. This is the salary mentioned in the current recruitment information.

The salary could change in 2027 or 2028. The final amount may therefore be different from the current figure.

What will the newly selected NASA astronauts do? The new astronauts could take part in NASA's Artemis programme. The Moon missions could help prepare NASA for human missions to Mars. Astronauts will help test systems, technology and operations that could be needed for future journeys to the Red Planet.

How many astronauts does NASA have? NASA currently lists 32 active astronauts. These astronauts are part of the agency's active astronaut team and can be assigned to upcoming space missions.

The latest recruitment drive will bring a new group of candidates into NASA's astronaut programme. Those selected will join the agency as it prepares for future Moon missions, a planned lunar base, trips to Mars and continued work in low-Earth orbit.