Oprah Winfrey paid $6.85 million for Jeff Bridges’ Montecito estate in 2019; the property reportedly sold for $17.27 million in 2025

Oprah Winfrey's four-acre Montecito property has been sold after she acquired it in 2019 from actor Jeff Bridges for $6.85 million. According to a December 8, 2025, report by Siteline Santa Barbara, Winfrey sold the estate in an off-market deal for $17.271 million. Public property records identify November 21, 2025, as the sale date, with the recorded price listed as $17,270,500. The property is located at 1690 San Leandro Lane. Oprah Winfrey sold her four-acre Montecito estate for $17.27 million in an off-market deal recorded November 21, 2025. She bought the property from Jeff Bridges in 2019 for $6.85 million. The 1919 home includes gardens, a pool, guesthouses, and equestrian facilities. (Getty Images via AFP)

As stated by the Los Angeles Times in November 2019, Winfrey purchased the property at the same price paid by Bridges and his wife, Susan Geston, five years earlier, which was $6.85 million. This four-acre estate is located in Montecito, a coastal area close to Santa Barbara, and is characterized by large residential and landscaped homes.

Architectural Digest described the property as an addition to Winfrey's Promised Land holdings, which were valued at approximately $17.27 million. The report noted that the property had become part of her broader holdings, while her main home in Montecito has been her residence for over 20 years. It also said the rest of the Promised Land compound covers an area of more than 60 acres after the sale.

A century-old Spanish Revival home The home was constructed in 1919 by the architect James Osborn Craig. The Los Angeles Times described it as a one-story house located within gardens, redwood trees, an oak grove, and an orchard. Other amenities in the compound included a guesthouse, pool house, carriage house, and a stable that had five stalls and a tack room. There was a private water well on the property, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During Bridges' ownership, the house underwent renovations. It had beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, bay windows, French doors, and multiple fireplaces. The kitchen had tile and quartz finishes, while the master suite featured a bathroom with heated teak floors and a marble-and-glass shower. Outside, there was a tiled courtyard with a fountain and a brick patio featuring the swimming pool and spa.

According to Architectural Digest, the 3,500-square-foot house featured two bedrooms and four bathrooms. A 2016 renovation had modernized the kitchen with wood finishes and renovated the bathrooms. There were formal living and dining rooms, five fireplaces, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and large windows facing the grounds.

The master suite featured two walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom, which had heated teak flooring, a tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and a double-sink vanity, as stated by Architectural Digest. There were French doors leading to a brick patio with a fire pit. Other facilities included a pool, a spa, a guesthouse, a pool house, a carriage house, and equestrian stables.