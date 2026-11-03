Rob Sand, Iowa state auditor, running for governor in 2026 midterm elections

Rob Sand has led an inquisitive life, focusing on the inner workings of his own government rather than leading it. Following his tenure as Iowa’s state auditor since 2019, the Democrat is now running for governor, having built a reputation for uncovering waste, fraud, and government overspending. Iowa State Auditor and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rob Sand campaigns across the state ahead of the 2026 election (Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Sand, 44, was born and raised in Decorah, Iowa, where his family has lived for generations. His father, Kevin Sand, is a retired doctor, while his mother, Leslie Sand, was a physical therapist. Sand has often attributed his values concerning community, public life, and political compromise to his upbringing in a small town.

As a high school student, he spent two years campaigning for local authorities to build a skate park. He views this as his initiation into public life. He studied political science at Brown University and later attended the University of Iowa for law school.

Before becoming state auditor, Sand worked as an assistant Iowa attorney general, where he prosecuted public corruption cases. During his tenure as auditor, he investigated government programmes and spending and gained notoriety as a critic of Iowa’s privatised Medicaid system.