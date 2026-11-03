Rob Sand, Iowa state auditor, running for governor in 2026 midterm elections
After years as Iowa’s state auditor, Rob Sand is taking his focus on government accountability, costs and public services into the governor’s race
Rob Sand has led an inquisitive life, focusing on the inner workings of his own government rather than leading it. Following his tenure as Iowa’s state auditor since 2019, the Democrat is now running for governor, having built a reputation for uncovering waste, fraud, and government overspending.
Sand, 44, was born and raised in Decorah, Iowa, where his family has lived for generations. His father, Kevin Sand, is a retired doctor, while his mother, Leslie Sand, was a physical therapist. Sand has often attributed his values concerning community, public life, and political compromise to his upbringing in a small town.
As a high school student, he spent two years campaigning for local authorities to build a skate park. He views this as his initiation into public life. He studied political science at Brown University and later attended the University of Iowa for law school.
Before becoming state auditor, Sand worked as an assistant Iowa attorney general, where he prosecuted public corruption cases. During his tenure as auditor, he investigated government programmes and spending and gained notoriety as a critic of Iowa’s privatised Medicaid system.
Deep Dive
Sand is married to Christine Lauridsen, CEO of her family’s privately held Lauridsen Group, and the couple has two sons. There is no publicly available estimate of Sand’s personal net worth. His family’s wealth, however, has become a campaign issue, with Iowa campaign-finance records reporting that Christine Sand and members of her family have contributed approximately $11.52 million to his campaign committee since 2024.
As a candidate, Sand has focused on reducing costs, public education, healthcare, and government accountability. He has proposed reversing Iowa’s Medicaid privatisation through executive action and has criticised the state’s private Medicaid managers following investigations by his office into improper denials of care.
He has also included AI and data centres in his economic agenda. Sand says large data centres should be responsible for their full costs and should not pass higher electricity or infrastructure costs on to Iowa households.
Also read: US midterm elections: How the outcome could impact Wall Street, AI stocks and Treasury yields
On tariffs, Sand has criticised Trump administration trade policies, arguing that they have raised costs for Iowa families and farmers. The state’s agricultural economy makes trade with international markets particularly significant to his campaign message.
The Iran war has also become part of Iowa’s economic debate, particularly through its impact on fuel prices. Sand has highlighted the impact of higher energy costs on farmers, truckers, and families rather than making foreign policy the central focus of his campaign. Recent reporting has identified the conflict and its economic effects as significant issues in Iowa’s 2026 race.
Sand’s political identity is somewhat unusual for a statewide Democrat in Iowa. He has campaigned heavily on non-partisanship and has proposed opening the state’s primary system to all voters and replacing the current system with a top-four primary and approval voting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAshka Singh
Ashka Singh is an undergraduate student of English Literature at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in the spaces between what is said and what is felt, and in the stories that acquire new meanings through different eyes. A recipient of national-level recognition from the Government of India, she has also been recognised twice for writing at the Amity Literary Meet. Her writing moves between the intimate and the social, often returning to questions of patriarchy, womanhood, relationships, and the invisible structures that shape life. Alongside her practice, she works with the editorial team of the Miranda House Students’ Union and leads content for AAVYA, the Animal Welfare Society of Miranda House. She finds herself most at home in poetry. This sensibility extends to her interest in cinema, psychology, music, and the layered aesthetics of Indian cultural traditions. She has a fondness for the unhurried beauty of ghazals, the cadence of shayari, and the lingering soul of a qawwali. Beyond the newsroom, she is likely to be found in the company of animals, particularly dogs - an affection she considers far less complicated than most human affairs. For Ashka, to write is to notice, to feel, and to remain truthful to both.Read More