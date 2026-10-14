Selma Blair's multiple sclerosis, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome diagnoses in focus after Delta Airlines ‘biting’ incident
Selma Blair's representatives said the Legally Blonde actor had a ‘medical emergency’ after allegations of ‘biting’ another flyer on a Delta Airlines flight.
Selma Blair's representatives said the Legally Blonde actor had a ‘medical emergency’ after allegations of punching a flight attendant, biting a flyer, and attempting to open the flight door on a Delta Airlines plane.
Blair, 54, was taken into custody and eventually released on bond on Monday. As per the Associated Press, Blair kicked the officer taking her to the hospital. She reportedly also ‘bashed her head’ during the plane incident, People reported, citing dispatch audio.
Her attorney argued that Blair's actions were not intentional as she'd missed multiple doses of a ‘powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms’. This has put focus on Blair's multiple sclerosis and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome diagnoses.
Selma Blair multiple sclerosis
Blair known for works like Cruel Intentions shared her sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. In August 2018, Blair shared “I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps.”
Multiple sclerosis (MS) causes breakdown of the protective covering that nerves have. It can cause numbness, weakness, vision changes, trouble walking, and other symptoms. In this case, the immune system attacks the protective sheath covering nerve fibers, also known as myelin. This interrupts the communication the brain has with the rest of the body. The disease goes on to cause permanent damage to nerve fibers.
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Symptoms include numbness or tingling, weakness, troubles with memory, thinking and understanding information and mood changes among others, as per Mayo Clinic.
Selma Blair Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome diagnosis
Blair has has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Healthline reported.
“But for me, it’s hard to stretch because the Ehlers-Danlos,” Blair had said, explainging “So, the Ehlers-Danlos makes me really, really, really stiff because I’ll pull my muscles too easily, and then they’re like slack and sit there. So I get some injuries.” She had further said “This is nothing that’s like horrible, scary stuff or anything. It’s just like one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing, and you have to watch because people think stretching’s so good for you, and I’m technically not allowed to stretch because I’m always stretching.”
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) is a group of inherited conditions impacting the body's connective tissues. These provide support and lend flexibility to the skin, joints, blood vessels and organs, as per Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include stretchy skin, fragile skin, and overly flexible joints.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More