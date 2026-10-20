Social Security recipients in the US generally receive their monthly payments on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of each month. The exact payment date depends on the recipient’s date of birth, according to Yahoo Finance. Social Security October 2026 payment dates and steps to take if checks are delayed. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP) (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The Social Security Administration (SSA) follows a payment schedule to send benefits to different groups of recipients. However, some people follow a different payment schedule, including those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Who is eligible for Social Security retirement benefits? People must be at least 62 years old and have earned at least 40 work credits to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits. This is equal to about 10 years of work while paying Social Security taxes, according to Yahoo Finance.

People who are blind or have a disability may also qualify for Social Security benefits if they meet the required medical and work-credit conditions.

Some family members of eligible workers may also receive benefits. These include spouses, former spouses, surviving family members, dependent parents and children. Their payment dates are generally based on the primary beneficiary’s date of birth, according to Yahoo Finance.

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Social Security payment dates in October 2026 Recipients born between the 1st and 10th of a month generally receive their Social Security retirement benefits on the second Wednesday of the month. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th of a month generally receive their payments on the third Wednesday of the month. Recipients born between the 21st and 31st of a month generally receive their payments on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

For October 2026, these dates fall on October 14, October 21 and October 28, respectively. Recipients should check the SSA’s official 2026 payment schedule to confirm the date that applies to them. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments follow a different schedule. These benefits are usually paid on the first day of each month. If the first falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is generally sent on the preceding business day, according to Yahoo Finance.

What to do if a Social Security payment is delayed Check your bank account first. Direct deposits typically appear by 9 a.m. on the scheduled payment day. If the money has not arrived, contact your bank or financial institution to check whether a delay in processing or posting the deposit is responsible, Yahoo Finance reported.

Wait for paper checks to arrive. Recipients who receive paper checks may need to allow up to three business days for delivery. If the check has not arrived after that period, they should contact the SSA, according to Yahoo Finance.

Contact the Social Security Administration. Recipients can call the SSA at 800-772-1213 or contact the agency through their online My Social Security account if their payment remains missing.

Check your personal information. Make sure the SSA has the correct bank account details and mailing address. Incorrect or outdated information could cause problems with receiving payments, according to Yahoo Finance.

Sign up for payment notifications. Recipients can consider signing up for SSA notifications to receive updates when their payments are sent out, Yahoo Finance reported.

Use the My Social Security account to check benefit details. The SSA offers a free online portal where people can manage their benefits, check the status of an application, estimate future benefits and request a replacement Social Security card.

People can create a My Social Security account even if they are not currently receiving benefits, according to the SSA.

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SSA staffing cuts and technology problems raise concerns Delays in processing applications and providing services have raised concerns as the SSA faces staffing cuts and technology-related disruptions, according to Yahoo Finance.

During an SSA operations meeting in April, an agency official said field offices were struggling to keep up with service timelines, Yahoo Finance reported. The report linked to an earlier Yahoo Finance article discussing why more Americans were claiming Social Security benefits early.

Jason Fichtner, executive director of the Retirement Income Institute and a former official who held several positions at the SSA, warned that service delays and breakdowns could continue. Fichtner said the agency was already operating with insufficient support, while staff reductions and outdated computer systems were adding to the pressure, according to his interview cited by Yahoo Finance.

Applying early may help avoid delays. Yahoo Finance recommends submitting an application up to four months before the month in which an applicant wants their Social Security benefits to begin. This gives the SSA more time to process the application and address any issues before payments are expected to start.