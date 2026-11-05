Tampa shooting: Video shows deceased suspect inside Citibank moments after attack; Sheriff's office gives update
Two people, including the suspected shooter, were killed following a reported shooting at Citibank’s campus in the Tampa area of Florida.
Two people, including the suspected shooter, were killed following a reported shooting at Citibank’s campus in the Tampa area of Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.
“We believe this is a targeted incident,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on X.
Citibank’s suburban Tampa campus consists of four three-story office buildings, where thousands of the financial institution’s employees work.
Citigroup said it was aware of the incident at the complex and was working with law enforcement officials.
Video showing deceased suspect surfaces
A video captured by a witness has since surfaced, showing the deceased suspect getting out of a vehicle that had rammed into the Citibank Center.
The footage shows a bald or shaved head white man wearing black goggles, a black jacket and baggy pants.
The man exited the crashed vehicle carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.
Also read | Trump defends Iran war after JD Vance blames it for Republicans' midterm losses: 'We had to do it'
Hillsborough County Sherriff provides update
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said more than 360 deputies were deployed to the campus. Television footage showed large groups of employees leaving the office buildings in long lines.
In a social media update, the sheriff’s office said it had “responded to an active threat and is currently clearing the building.”
The sheriff’s office confirmed that the suspect and another individual had been killed, while it remained unclear whether anyone else had sustained injuries.
Radio communications from officers responding to the Citibank complex, available on Broadcastify.com, detailed a thorough search of the buildings, with law enforcement personnel checking each floor.
Also read | Democrats' leader Chuck Schumer demands an end to the Iran war as party takes control of both Congressional houses
Officers located people who had taken shelter in locked rooms and closets, then safely escorted them out of the buildings and parking garage.
(With AP report inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More