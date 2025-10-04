Toys recall: Nearly 100K units sold at 7-Eleven pulled nationwide – Here's what to know

About 98,350 Evermore Surprise Eggs sold at several major stores across the US have been recalled, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The government agency stated that the toy airplane, which was made in China, was recalled as it could cause “adverse health issues” since the product exceeded federal lead limits. Nearly one lakh pieces of the Evermore Surprise Eggs was recalled recently after it was deemed 'unsafe'.(Facebook/ US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Made-in-China toys recalled

The $10 items were sold at 7-Eleven, Horizon, Speedway and Murphy stores in the United States between March and April this year. US CPSC said the recall involved Evermore Surprise Eggs with yellow, pink, or green wrap. As per the agency, the gold Surprise Eggs imported by In Motion Design Inc., of Paramount, California, contained seven different toys, including a toy airplane.

“Consumers should stop using the Surprise Eggs immediately and contact In Motion Design for a refund,” the US CPSC announced on its website. In addition, the agency advised consumers to “destroy the toy airplane” and send a photo of it to support@in-motion-design.com.

Why is the recall crucial?

The Environmental Protection Agency says that the growing bodies of children usually “absorb more lead than adults do”. Children's brains and neurological systems are therefore more vulnerable to the harmful effects of lead.

"Babies and young children can also be more highly exposed to lead because they often put their hands and other objects that can have lead from dust or soil on them into their mouths,” the EPA adds, as per Newsweek.

The recall of the Evermore Surprise Eggs is a crucial step to ensure the safety of children in the US. According to the outlet, lead ingestion can cause developmental delays and neurological damage.

FAQs

Which company imported the Evermore Surprise Eggs in the United States?

In Motion Design Inc., of Paramount, California, imported the Evermore Surprise Eggs in the United States.

Why have the Evermore Surprise Eggs been recalled?

The Evermore Surprise Eggs have been recalled due to exceeding federal lead limits.

Where were the Evermore Surprise Eggs manufactured?

The Evermore Surprise Eggs were manufactured in China.

Where were the recalled Evermore Surprise Eggs sold?

The Evermore Surprise Eggs were sold at 7-Eleven, Horizon, Speedway and Murphy stores in the United States.