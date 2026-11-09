Trump makes fresh voter fraud allegations casting doubts on US midterm elections results: ‘It's all about the machine’
Trump questioned the integrity of midterm elections after Democrats’ sweeping victory, reviving baseless voter fraud claims and criticizing voting machines.
Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 21:25:17 IST
AFP
Prefer HTon Google
Share via
Copy link
US President Donald Trump renewed baseless allegations of voter fraud Monday, questioning the legitimacy of last week's midterm elections after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in a crushing defeat for his Republican Party.
"Does anybody really believe that this 'Election' was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???" Trump wrote on Truth Social, alleging without evidence that large early voting "dumps" had made Republican victories impossible.