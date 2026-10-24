Twitch streamer Frogan seeks donations to cover legal fees over Ethan Klein lawsuit: ‘I still owe $73K

Twitch streamer Morgan 'Frogan' sought financial support from her followers, saying that YouTuber Ethan Klein's litigation “has put me in serious financial hardship.” Her appeal came right after YouTuber's wife accused him of extramarital affair. Frogan appealed for donations toward her legal bills after saying litigation brought by Ethan Klein had caused serious financial hardship. (GoFundMe)

The streamer took to X to share that Ethan's lawsuit had put her in a tough financial spot, stressing that she's already spent over $100,000 on legal costs and still has $73,000 left to pay.

Urging public for donation to cover the $73,000, she wrote: “I still owe $73K after it costing well over $100K.”

“Please donate to help cover my legal fees, so that I do not have to think about Ethan ever again.”

Twitch streamer Frogan's GoFundMe campaign In the comment section of her X post, she has shared a link of her GoFundMe campaign, which states, “After nearly two years of a targeted harassment campaign against me, Ethan Klein has now escalated it into suing me for reacting to his video on Hasan and myself on his video titled “Content Nuke - Hasan Piker”.”

“This fundraiser is to cover any and all legal fees associated with his complaint, any counterclaims I may have against him, and any other bills and personal expenses from lost wages and damages arising from this litigation.”

The fundraiser has so far raised $45,491 of $200K.

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