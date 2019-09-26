Haryana Assembly Polls: Karan Dev Kamboj, Indri MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:04 IST

Karan Dev Kamboj is the BJP MLA from Indri assembly segment of Haryana.

Kamboj, an associate of RSS for several years, was also president of Kisan Club, Yamunanagar. He contested for the first time on BJP ticket from Indri during 2014 elections and became minister of state for food and civil supply and consumer affairs after his victory in the polls.

Educational qualification: MA

Total assets (approx): ₹3.34 crore

Moveable: ₹61. 17 lakh

Immovable: ₹2.73 crore

Constituency primer

Located on the Haryana-UP border, this assembly segment dominate by farmers is known for cultivation of paddy, wheat and sugarcane. Dominated by Brahmins, Kamboj and Kashyaps, this constituency has elected candidates of almost all parties, even independent. Since Yamuna criss-crossed this constituency, flooding has been a major issue in this constituency.

Electoral history

2014: Karan Dev defeated Usha Kashyap of INLD by 23,875 votes.

2009: Ashok Kashyap of INLD defeated Bhim Mehta of Congress by 5,865 votes.

2005: Rakesh Kumar of Congress defeated Bhim Mehta by 19,578 votes.

How he performed:

Local MLA and minister of state tried to solve the issues of waterlogging, broken roads. Since most area of this constituency is located between river Yamuna and western Yamuna canal, flooding is a major issue. With cementing work of Western Yamuna Canal banks still to be completed, people of Yamuna belt have not got any relief yet. He worked to fulfil the long-pending demands of government hospital, construction of three bridges and widening of Karnal–Ladwa road but broken roads in some parts are still a challenge.

MLA quote:

Within five years, we brought development, which people of Indri had not seen in the 47 years. My focus was to improve education, medical facilities, roads and bridges. New building of 50 bedded general hospital and SDM office are being constructed, besides four-laning of Ladwa-Indri-Karnal road and cementing of banks of Western Yamuna Canal.

By the way:A Yoga enthusiast, Kamboj was into farming before contesting 2014 elections.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:04 IST