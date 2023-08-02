Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 2, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs for August 2, 2023.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some difficulties on the work front will be successfully tackled. Your hands may be itching to splurge, but good sense will prevail. You may take it upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. You are likely to benefit immensely by reviewing your goal and taking the path to achieving it. Friends are likely to extend a helping hand in something important that you are involved in.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment. Outdoor activities may prove fatiguing. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for a long, is likely to be resolved. Professionally, there will be no stopping you as you go from strength to strength. The financial front remains the most satisfactory. There is a possibility of being invited to a party or function.

Love Focus: Those feeling down on the romantic front will have something to cheer on soon!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-June21)

Remaining cautious while investing is likely to save you from a loss. Marketing personnel may get hard-pressed to sell their products. Homemakers are likely to bring about some exciting changes at home. Spending time in the company of like-minded people may prove most fulfilling. If you are in the mood for travel, there is no better time than this. A property project can get underway but will take a lot of your time.

Love Focus: Romance promises much happiness today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Financial support is assured for those seeking it. Home remedy is likely to work wonders for a minor ailment and restore your health. Work-related travel may make you visit places you have never seen before. Retailers may need to rethink their strategy to increase footfall. A get-rich-quick scheme can actually work for some. Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

An apprehension regarding a financial issue will be laid to rest. Visit to friends or relatives will prove enjoyable. The domestic front is likely to remain most peaceful and serene. A balanced approach regarding a man management problem will help you sort out the matter. Your foresight and clarity about goals will help you steer the company in the right direction. Nomination for an awarded honour is likely to materialize for some.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good earnings will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Your active lifestyle will ensure that you remain physically fit. Someone is likely to look up to you for help on the family front. Travelling arrangements put in place will prove the most convenient and comfortable. You may be called upon to take on a colleague’s responsibilities at work. Your spirited approach to work is likely to motivate those around you. You give a good account of yourself in a task at work.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your suggestions at work will be well taken. Those learning to drive or swim will succeed in their endeavours. A gathering of friends is likely to prove most enjoyable. You are likely to enjoy a special status at work, where others look up to you. Some positive developments on the matrimonial front may be expected by the eligible. Excellent performance on the academic front is likely to open many avenues for you.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to become interesting for some

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to have your cake and eat it too on the financial front. There is every possibility of things going your way on the social front. Getting nominated for something prestigious cannot be ruled out. Discipline your life else it may put you at risk of a lifestyle disease. There are people who are willing to help you out, but you have to make up your mind first. Expect the family to support your ideas.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to toll for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Returns from previous investments may lend some financial stability. Health is likely to improve for those unwell. Homemakers will be able to get things moving smoothly on the domestic front. Some of you may soon set out on a vacation to someplace exotic. The day may prove to be a mixed bag for professionals. Those hoping for a lucky break on the academic front are advised not to ride their luck.

Love Focus: Efforts on the romantic front are likely to bring success, so get set for a roller coaster love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You may be awarded a promotion or some kind of recognition on the professional front. Your people-oriented nature will make you popular on the social front. Home may become a fun place as friends pour in. A short vacation with a partner is on the cards for some. Some of you can experience spiritual elevation and total peace of mind. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled outs

Love Focus: Respect for your partner’s feelings will bring strengthen bonds.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Big money can come to you from a previous investment. This is a good time to take a break by going to a holiday destination. You will be satisfied with what you have managed to achieve on the professional front. A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. Shifting to a better accommodation is possible. Sticking to your exercise regime will begin to show positive results.

Love Focus: A romantic affair may be taken to the next level by some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will manage to conserve money and boost your savings. Trying out a new vehicle is on the cards for some. Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. A vacation is possible. Encouraging results are foreseen on the academic front. Your contribution to someone’s welfare is likely to enhance your stature on the social front.

Love Focus: Lady Luck shines on you to make the day romantic, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

