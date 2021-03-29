Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Proposals for someone eligible in the family may start pouring in. Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. Mounting expenses may leave little for you to save, so become judicious in your spending from now on. A long wait is in store for those who are looking for a suitable property. You will need to bring some creativity into your assignment to have an edge over others. Renovation on the home front is possible for some. Things start getting better on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover will manage to ignite your passions and take romance a step higher.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 14

Friendly Signs: Aries & Gemini

Be careful: Taurus

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A vacation is likely to add to your excitement. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. You may have to keep in touch with others and exchange notes on the academic front to keep abreast of others. Consider listening to other’s advice regarding property matters. Someone is likely to help you sort out an issue on the social front. Family matters need to be addressed on a priority. You may benefit from getting some additional information regarding a project at work.

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfactory as you reach a new level of understanding with partner.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Signs: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful: Aries

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A favourable situation may benefit you in a social gathering. Old acquaintances are likely to distance themselves from you for reasons that remain unknown to you. Your habit of cutting corners at work may keep you financially stable. Take adequate rest between workouts, as chances of overstraining cannot be ruled out. You are likely to make an honest attempt to learn something new but may get distracted soon.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may experience the first turbulence that may affect the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Signs: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful: Leo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A loving phase starts all over again with spouse, as you come closer to each other. Domestic life will be blissful. You will find the pace of work not to your satisfaction on the professional front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling out of town. This is the time when wealth comes to you from several sources. Excellent showing on the academic front is indicated and will help in getting your self-esteem back.

Love Focus: You are likely to click well with someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Signs: Leo

Be careful: Gemini

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Much fun is in store for you on the family front. Be careful on the road, as stars appear unfavourable. A property is likely to come into your name, as you are able to complete the paperwork. You are likely to fare well on the academic front. A lucky break on the financial front is foreseen for some. Your expertise in your field is likely to be praised on the professional front. Those unwell can expect to make quick recovery.

Love Focus: Playing hard to get will be the right strategy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Signs: Virgo

Be careful: Cancer

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An official trip will turn into a leisure trip, as you mix business with pleasure. Property owned by you may become a great source of pride. Playing your cards well on the academic front is likely to brighten your prospects of doing well. Your focus on wealth will make you find ways to enhance it. Something you had started previously is likely to bring gains now. Timely action on your part will prevent an old ailment from recurring. Peace and tranquillity are foreseen on the family front.

Love Focus: It may be a one-sided affair on the romantic front, as lover remains unresponsive.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Signs: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful: Libra

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will be able to repay a loan without any hassles. You may not be able to deliver what you had promised on the business front. Those unwell can expect to make quick recovery. Those married are likely to enjoy a second honeymoon by planning a vacation. Vacationing in a new place is possible. Property given on rent is likely to fetch handsome returns. A good day is indicated for those trying to make their mark in the career.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and is likely to encourage you to sally forth on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Signs: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful: Scorpio

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An enjoyable trip is on the cards and the weather will make it doubly so. Careful evaluation of the choices gains importance in a property related matter. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. Steady income is assured for those working on a commission. You are likely to get an opportunity to rub shoulders with the bigwigs of the industry. A balanced diet will be your key to keeping good health. A pleasant surprise can be sprung by spouse or someone close.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Signs: Scorpio and Libra

Be careful: Virgo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An exciting journey is on the cards, so get set for a time of your life. Favourable verdict can be expected by those involved in property litigation. Those wanting capital for a new venture will succeed in getting a loan. There is an outside chance of gaining advantage in a professional deal. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep good health. Interfering nature of someone in the family may make you see red.

Love Focus: Your positive contribution to your relationship is likely to make it stronger.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Signs: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful: Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Good time management will allow you to double your output at work. You may feel frustrated by not being able to set things right on the family front. A tourist destination may beckon some. An opportunity for buying property can slip through your fingers as you fail to raise the capital. A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. A healthy diet adopted by you may prove unsavoury but will be excellent for health

Love Focus: It will be fun driving to a distant destination with your loved ones in tow.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Signs: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful: Sagittairus

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Property owned by you may become a great source of pride. Travelling with family and friends is indicated and will prove lots of fun. Difficulties disappear on the academic front, as you forge ahead. You are likely to take some positive steps to conserve money. Those awaiting orders may feel a bit frustrated by the tardy pace. Health remains good by remaining active. Showing concern for a family elder will win you the brownie points you so desperately want.

Love Focus: Romance comes your way as the one you are attracted to starts giving positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Signs: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful: Pisces

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her academic performance. Good rent for a property owned by you can be expected. Your performance on the academic front is likely to be of the highest order. Total fitness will be the reward for remaining regular in your workouts.

Monetary situation is set to improve for some. Appreciation for something you have achieved at work is likely.

Love Focus: Something said in jest may not be digested by lover and spoil a romantic outing.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4,6

Friendly Signs: Aries & Taurus

Be careful: Aquarius

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter