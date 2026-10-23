Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: Your partner may need to know your plans more than a long explanation

Start with the task you can move forward yourself, rather than waiting for the whole day to feel settled. The Moon in Aquarius in your third house begins the day, supporting initiative, communication and manageable errands. A short call, a local visit or a helpful exchange with a neighbor may make progress feel possible. Later in the afternoon, the Moon in Pisces in your fourth house turns attention towards home and emotional comfort, though domestic distractions may remain. Leave some breathing space between outside commitments and family responsibilities. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, is retrograde; a recurring household duty needs a workable arrangement rather than repeated last-minute effort. Decide who can handle the delivery, repair enquiry or evening chore before everyone becomes tired. If an invitation arrives, consider whether you genuinely have the energy for it. You may enjoy familiar company, but there is no need to stretch a brief visit into a long evening simply to avoid disappointing someone you know.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Conversation may begin easily, especially if you are discussing something practical or sharing news. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, are retrograde; ask a direct, useful question instead of letting a difference of opinion become a debate about principles. A partner may need information about your plans more than a lengthy explanation of your intentions. If an old friend gets in touch, enjoy the exchange without assuming that past closeness removes the need for present boundaries. Singles can keep a new conversation light and courteous. At home, acknowledge tiredness honestly so that a wish for quiet is not mistaken for indifference or resentment.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
The earlier part of the day is well suited to making contact, asking for missing information or taking a small piece of work to the next stage. If the workload looks heavy, identify what depends on someone else and send that request first. Students may benefit from explaining a concept aloud before attempting written answers. Keep the afternoon schedule realistic if you expect household interruptions. A colleague or neighbor may offer a useful introduction, but follow up with a clear purpose rather than an open-ended request. Avoid sending an impatient message merely because you have been waiting. Before leaving work, note the next action on unfinished tasks; this can make it easier to stop mentally carrying them through the evening.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Look closely at obligations that involve another person’s money or agreement. Jupiter in Cancer, your eighth house, is direct and exalted; shared finances and uncertainty still require scrutiny, especially when a payment schedule or reimbursement is unclear. Check which amount is due, who is responsible and whether any supporting document is missing. Do not count an expected transfer as available spending money. If a social invitation involves contributions, establish the likely cost before agreeing. A modest reserve for routine household needs is more useful than stretching the budget to make a generous impression.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Pace matters more than proving how much you can fit into one day. Leave enough time for commuting so that an ordinary delay does not push you into rushing. Carry water and choose meals that suit your usual routine, particularly if errands keep you away from home. A short walk or gentle stretch may help after long periods of sitting. If the evening feels unsettled, reduce noise and unnecessary screen use rather than adding more activity. Rest is a sensible response to fatigue, not an admission of defeat.
Tip for the Day: Make the useful call early, then leave room for home responsibilities.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More