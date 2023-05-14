Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 14- 20, 2023 predicts potential growth

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, navigate the Winds of Change with Your Anchor of Calm: Your Horoscope for Virgo This Week. Virgos this week are being asked to welcome the winds of change. While it can be a stressful period of adjustment, it's important to remember that you're equipped to weather any storm. Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today for May 14- 20: You have much opportunity for growth financially this week.

Now is the time to focus on creating habits and daily choices that will create the future that you truly desire. Remember to stay connected to your heart, as it will help keep you grounded when it comes to both the positive and negative energy swirling around you this week.

﻿Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

﻿The shift in the stars brings about a period of opening your heart to growth and possibilities when it comes to matters of the heart. If you are single, the cosmos have your back and may surprise you with some unexpected moments of love and connection. Those already in relationships may find a call to open their hearts even wider to what’s possible when two people come together. Above all, make sure to bring calmness and courage to each conversation, as it will be needed for transformation.

﻿Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

﻿If you're seeking a change in career, this week provides a major opportunity for progress. Reach out to past contacts, explore new job opportunities, and remain focused on developing your talents. Above all, make sure to stay confident, as the best outcome comes when you’re true to your skillset and abilities. If you are seeking an upward climb in your current role, now is the time to make a strategic move in order to create that opportunity for yourself.

﻿Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

﻿You have much opportunity for growth financially this week. Have faith that abundance is already on its way to you. As always, this means staying away from reckless financial decisions, investing your money with intention, and surrounding yourself with trustworthy advisers. Finally, take note of any investment options that may bring success and make sure to pay off your debts so that you can maintain a sense of financial freedom.

﻿

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

The week may be stressful, but it’s important to keep a sense of perspective and know when to call a time-out. As Virgos are usually very giving people, it’s even more important to practice self-care in the face of any challenges. Prioritize adequate sleep, physical activity, and nutritious food in order to sustain your well-being. Your future will thank you for it.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

