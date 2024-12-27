HT Editors pick their best reads of 2024
Dystopian novels, the autobiography of a theatre stalwart, a photographer’s turn to pastels, and books on AI, Dalit food, and India’s near east have all made it to this expansive collective reading list. Click on the link under each photograph to read that editor’s favourite book of the year
R SUKUMAR
A busy professional adopts an orphaned leveret during the pandemic and in the process, learns more about the natural world, how humans interact with it, and what it does to us.
AMRITH LAL
A theatre stalwart’s recounting of his journey in a near dispassionate tone is contemporary history told in a subjective manner but without losing sense of the many layers that shape people’s experiences.
DHRUBO JYOTI
Part cookbook, part social commentary and part anthropological exposition, this volume reveals the harsh truths of culinary discrimination but never slips into despair
LALITA PANICKER
Death and all its attendant horrors loom large over the book even as we come to grips with the protagonist, Cyrus Shams, an Iranian-American whose melancholy nature is compounded by his profound sense of loss
MANJULA NARAYAN
From a biography of a pioneering anthropologist to a book on the wonderful old trees of India, another on the history of travel and a prize winning novel on a lynching, there was much to read this year
MEENAL BAGHEL
A series of reflections on people who found themselves in an abyss, and used their traditions and personal beliefs to seek solace
PAROMA MUKHERJEE
This book of drawings by India’s youngest Magnum Photos member is as close as anyone can get to the author-artist’s eye, and is an invite into how his mind sees
RACHEL LOPEZ
On the conversation Black American parents have with their kids to prepare them for a world that will be unkind to them because of the colour of their skin
RHYTHMA KAUL
21 reassuringly narrated stories that present all that’s known about the liver, diseases related to it, transplant surgery, and cancer
ROSHAN KISHORE
A history-in-progress that shows how colonial authority and anticolonial resistance, warfare and nationalism, partitions, and postcolonial state-building shaped India’s near east
VISHAL MATHUR
Decoding some tough realities about AI and how certain AI simply does not work as it is supposed to, or as advertised by tech companies
ZARA MURAO
A novel set in the near future and a work of non fiction set in Palestine both read like they are straight out of a dystopian nightmare
ZIA HAQ
The inside stories of the ‘BK-16’, the 16 individuals arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case under a stringent law that allows indefinitely long periods of detention