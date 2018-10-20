5 herbs that bust stress

In many ways, stress is not a bad thing. It keeps us motivated. But excess stress that interferes with our daily activities is a cause for much concern.

Stress not only affects us physically and psychologically, but it also impacts us emotionally. Some common symptoms that most of us experience include rapid breathing, fast heartbeat, change in appetite, fatigue, difficulty in concentrating, restlessness and irrational anger.

While we cannot avoid stress altogether, it can be managed effectively. Check out these stress-busting Ayurvedic herbs.

Tulsi

Tulsi helps maintain healthy cortisol levels by reducing stress

When you are stressed, high levels of cortisol and other stress hormones are released in the body, leading to poor digestion, increased appetite and weight gain. Tulsi helps maintain healthy cortisol levels by reducing stress. It is specially effective in issues of emotional eating and digestion.

Brahmi

Brahmi provides support to the nervous system as a whole

It provides support to the nervous system as a whole. Brahmi helps open the mind, disentangle jumbled thoughts, balance emotions and ease anxiety.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha helps balance the body’s reserves, thus helping us adapt to stress

For centuries it has been used as a ‘rasayana’ – a tonic for physical and mental health. Ashwagandha helps balance the body’s reserves, thus helping us adapt to stress. It also strengthens the body’s physiological and mental functions.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea will also take care of insomnia caused by stress

Sip a cup of chamomile tea when you have a stressful, hectic schedule. It will also take care of insomnia caused by stress.

Shankhpushpi

This herb is beneficial for stress disorders, sleeplessness, and mental debility

It increases mental strength and improves memory, concentration and the ability to recall what has been memorised. This herb is beneficial for stress disorders, sleeplessness, and mental debility. It works exceptionally well for mental fatigue – the condition in which a person feels persistent lethargy and inability to concentrate.

From HT Brunch, October 21, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 23:41 IST