Insta remedies for heartbreaks

1. For the soul - @wildssouls

“In 2015, I met a guy who flew down to London (where I was), and literally made me feel like he was the one. But, life isn’t always a fairytale and sometimes your hero is not your knight in shining armour. That’s when I came across the Instagram account @wildssouls. It’s literally everything. It uplifts my soul. It taught me how to love myself. And it helped me move on, and see a better world.”

—Sheefa Gilani, celebrity stylist and fashion consultant

2. Art in pain- @hiddenheartbreak

“In March 2017, I was going through what I like to think of as a break up. I think the boy in question would deny the entire relationship. As any millennial would, I turned to Instagram for distraction, and I stumbled upon @hiddenheartbreak and found the amusement in my pain. It’s a really cool Instagram account by a young woman who posts original art depicting her feelings. In the last one year, I have related to so many of her posts. We have both traversed the journey of overcoming heartbreak together!”

—Dhruvi Shah, writer and social media consultant

3. Love thyself - @recipesforselflove

“I think that whenever you’re going through a low period, whether heartbreak or otherwise, it’s important to pay extra attention to loving yourself. That’s why I follow @recipesforselflove – the posts are constant reminders that loving yourself is the greatest form of love, and always make me feel better.”

—Rashmi Daryanani, branded content strategy head

4. Puppy power - @puppystagrams

“Different people react to heartbreaks differently. In the past few years I’ve realised pouring out my heart doesn’t help…. So being an animal /dog lover, I see dog videos on @puppystagrams. Or I just snuggle with my dog or play with a street dog. It’s been really therapeutic for me.”

—Karan Torani, fashion designer

5. From the heart - @11.08am

We all go through ups and downs in our love lives and I look at encouragement from @11.08am on Instagram. The posts are pictures of book pages with the most tender messages about love and relationships. One such post for me was ‘one day someone will love you the way you deserve to be loved and you won’t have to fight for it’. This gave me hope as I’m still waiting for the love of my life.

—Shabri Prasad, author

From HT Brunch, November 18, 2018

First Published: Nov 17, 2018