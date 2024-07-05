Foxconn chairman Young Liu to visit India this year

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn Chairman Young Liu plans to visit India this year. Young Liu, chairman and chief executive officer of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., right, at the company's headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan.(Bloomberg)

Liu received the Padma Bhushan Award from India Taipei Association Director General Manharsinh Yadav at Taipei on July 4.

He was conferred with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

"... I am humbled to receive the award. I also want to say I am privileged to accept this award on behalf of all the fine women and men who work to do our part in growing local economies in India... I look forward to meeting Madam President in India this year," Liu said in a statement.

He last visited India in July last year to attend the Semicon India conclave where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foxconn's total investment in India is estimated to be in the range of USD 9-10 billion.

The company is also in process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and Apple Airpods.