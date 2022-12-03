Home / Business / NEDAR foundation launches 'Virtual Business Incubator' for divyang entrepreneurs

Founder-director of NEDAR Foundation Thilakam Rajendran welcomed the recognition of 'Invisible Contributors ' at par with other MSMEs in the entrepreneurial ecosystem as a great step.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

To mark World Disability Day, the NEDAR Foundation Saturday launched a 'Virtual Business Incubator' for entrepreneurs with disabilities. The initiative was launched at Divya Kala Mela event in Delhi, being held to showcase the products and craftsmanship of divyang artisans. As many as 100 Divyang entrepreneurs are participating in the event.

Twenty-four members from the NEDAR Business Network – a one of its kind grouping comprising entrepreneurs, artisans and artists – are going beyond their disability challenges and taking the risk of running businesses.

They are also participating in various events to showcase their skills and products in this grand exhibition organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the National Handicapped Finance and Development (NHFDC) from December 2 to December 7. The event is being held at India Gate from 11am to 8pm.

Founder-director of NEDAR Foundation Thilakam Rajendran welcomed the recognition of 'invisible contributors' at par with other MSMEs in the entrepreneurial ecosystem as a “great" step. He said he was looking forward to many such initiatives and opportunities across the country.

