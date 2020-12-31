Three held for double murder in Chandigarh

chandigarh

The UT police on Monday cracked the Sector-15 double murder of college students with the arrest of three of the five accused.

The trio has been identified as Ankit Narwal, 18, Sunil, alias Nandal, 21, and Vicky, alias Kalia, 19.

Police have also recovered two countrymade weapons and four cartridges from the accused, who will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Sunil is a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case registered in Panipat and is pursuing BA from a college there. Ankit has completed Class 12 and was seeking admission to Panjab University, while Vicky dropped out of school after Class 10, said police.

On December 19, Ajay Sharma and Vineet Singh, both 21, were shot dead by five armed assailants at their second-floor rented accommodation in Sector 15 around 10pm. Ajay was a postgraduate student at GGDSD College, Sector 32, and Vineet was a BSc final-year student at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. Both were associated with the Hindustan Student Association and belonged to Jind in Haryana.

The assailants had allegedly intended to kill Ashu Nain, 20, a final-year BA student at DAV College, as well, but he had left the place a couple of hours earlier.

“The trio was returning to the city to kill Ashu. They were in a Volkswagen Polo car and were nabbed after they crossed the DT Mall light point in IT Park,” said superintendent of police (SP, crime) Manoj Kumar Meena. “Two of their accomplices are still absconding. Attempts are being made to nab them We have conducted raids at their possible hideouts in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat,” said the SP.

‘STUDENT POLITICS, FREQUENT BRAWLS LED TO MURDERS’

Attributing the double murder to student politics, Meena said the two groups had been engaged in multiple fights. They last fought a couple of weeks before the incident, in which Ankit and Vicky were injured.

“Ashu, Ajay and Vineet had attacked Ankit and Vicky with beer bottles and sharp-edged weapons at DAV College. Ankit received multiple injuries on his head and stomach. The accused wanted to avenge it,” said the SP.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were provided weapons and other logistics through its aides. “Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Raju Basodia were in touch with them, and they had sought their help for weapons,” said Rajiv Ambasta, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, crime).

Police have also recovered Ankit’s and Vicky’s passports from their possession. They were planning to flee the country and have travelled abroad earlier too, said police.

“Vicky’s Indian passport was issued in Singapore. We are trying to establish how they planned to flee abroad,” said Ambasta.