104 declared proclaimed offenders in one day

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:43 IST

Gurugram: At least 104 people were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) after they failed to appear in district courts in Sohna, Gurugram and Pataudi on Monday, the police said, adding that as many as 99 cases were registered on the directions of the courts.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the cases were registered at Shivaji Nagar police station and City Sohna police station under Section 174 A (failure to appear at a specified place and time as required by a proclamation) of Indian Penal Code.

On average, at least 15-20 people are declared POs in a day. The police said that the number was unusually high on Monday as many such cases in different courts were listed for the same day. “It is a coincidence. Many matters were listed on one particular day,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

“This was not a special drive. All the cases were registered after directions from the courts in Sohna, Gurugram and Pataudi,” Boken said.

Last year, the city police had said that cracking down on proclaimed offenders was a priority and in several cases had attached the properties (financial, real estate assets) of criminals, who had been declared proclaimed offenders, to the court cases.