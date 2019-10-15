e-paper
20 fresh dengue cases in Lucknow

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: Twenty fresh dengue cases were reported in Lucknow on Tuesday even as notices were served at 37 places, including a private school in Gomti Nagar, where health teams found conditions favourable for mosquito breeding. Larvae were spotted at 10 places on the campus.

“After getting notices, the school management misbehaved with health staff,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“They have created hindrance for the goverment staff doing their duties. We will lodge FIR against the school management,” said Dr KP Tripathi, in-charge, vector-borne disease control programme.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:57 IST

