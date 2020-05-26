e-paper
4,000 get ration under PM scheme in Mohali

4,000 get ration under PM scheme in Mohali

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that under the scheme, the registered beneficiaries were being provided with ration for three months for free

May 26, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), as many as 4,000 smart ration card holders from several villages of Mohali were given ration on Tuesday.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that under the scheme, the registered beneficiaries were being provided with 5Kg wheat per member per month and 1Kg dal per family per month for a total of three months for free.

He said regular monitoring of the entire process was being conducted through the various agencies so that proper distribution of ration takes place.

Dayalan said that qualitative and quantitative check on depot holders was ensured with zero tolerance towards any malpractice.

Not only this, the food and civil supplies teams were ensuring compliance with social distancing norms while undertaking the distribution besides exhorting common people to wear masks and exercise all precautions, he added.

He further said that the teams formulated by the administration to complete the exercise in a foolproof manner were producing desired results and soon all smart card holders will be covered.

