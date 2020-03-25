Amid lockdown, food running low at night shelters?

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:32 IST

New Delhi A number of night shelters in the city reported a shortage of food on Wednesday, after thousands flocked to them in the last 48 hours looking for meals out of desperation amid a nationwide lockdown.

HT visited several shelters on Wednesday. In at least three of them, the caretakers confirmed about having faced food shortage.

Delhi government, however, said that the shortages had been taken care of. On Wednesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured that all shelters in Delhi will have adequate food throughout the 21-day lockdown.

The meals served in the night shelters consist rice served either with a vegetable stew or lentils. There is no cap on the number of servings per person.

“Emergency measures are required to prevent starvation. The 234-night shelters in Delhi are not adequate to supply cooked food. How will people reach the shelters without public transport anyway?” said Anjali Bharadwaj of Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan.

She further said, “The Aam Aadmi Party government must ensure supply of cooked food in all anganwadis and schools for feeding the poor during the crisis. The centres need foodgrains, pulses, cooking oil and essential items.”

Delhi has 234 shelters - primarily meant for the homeless- which are managed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). On a regular basis, these shelters provide roof and meals to around 16,000 people, said DUSIB member Bipin Rai.

He further said: “It is a learning experience for us. All shortage reports were taken cognisance of at the right time. There is no shortage now. More than 5,000 additional plates of meal have been arranged for Wednesday’s dinner.”