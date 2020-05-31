e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off

Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off

For the past three weeks, both the nuke countries were engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 18:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Amid Indo-China stand-off in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on Sunday rejected a video that surfaced on social sites, purportedly showing clashes between the soldiers of the two nuke countries.

“Do not spread rumours or sensationalise Indo-China conflict,” said Indian Army in a statement issued here.

“It has been brought to our notice that a video of eastern Ladakh face-off is doing the rounds on social media. The contents of the video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is malafide. Currently, no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on the management of borders between the two countries. We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders,” read the statement issued by a spokesperson of the Army.

For the past three weeks, both the nuke countries were engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

top news
Delhi records highest one-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, tally past 19k
Delhi records highest one-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, tally past 19k
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
200 special trains to run from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
200 special trains to run from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
In Maharashtra’s Mission Begin Again, shops, markets allowed to open on odd-even basis
In Maharashtra’s Mission Begin Again, shops, markets allowed to open on odd-even basis
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Xiaomi increases price of select Redmi phones in India
Xiaomi increases price of select Redmi phones in India
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In