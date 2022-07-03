Karnataka reports 975 Covid-19 cases; Maximum share from Bengaluru
Karnataka on Saturday clocked 975 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the caseload to 39,71,459 and fatalities to 40,077 respectively, the health department said.
The day also saw 668 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,24,900. Active cases in the state stood at 6,440, a health department bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 871 cases, it said.
Other districts too reported new Covid-19 cases including 22 in Mysuru, 14 in Dakshina Kannada, nine each in Dharwad and Kolar, and, six each in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga.
The lone death due to Covid-19 on Saturday occurred in Shivamogga district while 14 districts in the state reported zero infections and zero deaths.
A total of 26,061 samples were tested in the state, including 19,158 using RT-PCR method, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.70 crore.
The number of vaccinations against Covid-19 done in the state rose to 11.22 crore, with 41,887 people being inoculated on Saturday, it said.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
