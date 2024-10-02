Now it's wrong to return sites...? Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara hits back at BJP over MUDA 'scam'

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for not being 'consistent' over their remarks on the alleged MUDA scam. Minister G Parameshwara (HT)

Addressing a press conference on the MUDA case on Wednesday, he said that the BJP earlier said that it was wrong to accept the disputed sites, but now they are saying it is wrong to return them.

"As you're all aware of the MUDA issue, Mrs Siddaramaiah has decided to return 14 sites. Now, the BJP leaders are saying that it is wrong to return, but accepting was also a mistake," he said in the press conference.

He further hit out at Karnataka Assembly's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, alleging that certain scams happened during the BJP's tenure as well.

"Specially R Ashoka, He said CM and family were caught after snatching land, R Ashoka spoke in his one language. We came here to give some details about what happened in their tenure. In Lottegollahalli, worth of hundreds of crores scam, we'll also give details with records," he added.

The Congress minister further confirmed that the Siddaramaiah would not be resigning despite mounting demands by the BJP.

He said, "He (Siddaramaiah) is the chief minister of course he will continue as CM and we will keep fighting for justice."

Earlier, Parmeshwara had criticised the involvement of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allocation case and questioned the registration of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) despite the absence of any "financial transactions."

After ED booked the Karnataka CM for money laundering in a case linked to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam, his wife wrote to the MUDA Commissioner, offering to surrender the 14 plots that were allotted to her by the authority.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry and investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

