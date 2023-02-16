Siddaramaiah condemns IT raids at BBC offices, says BJP "waging war" against honest journalism

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday strongly condemned the BJP-led central government for conducting IT raids at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP is "waging a war" against honest journalism through these raids.

"I strongly condemn the arm twisting acts of @narendramodi led @BJP4India government to wage a war against honest journalism," he tweeted.

He also said that the raids are an attempt to intimidate the news agencies that are critical of the BJP government.

"Ongoing raids on @BBCIndia by Income tax authorities are an attempt to intimidate news agencies that are critical of BJP government," he Congress leader said.

He said that the government is targeting the media as they fear getting exposed for their lies, polarising tactics, and corruption. He also said that BJP's administration resembles that of British in India during the pre-independence era.

"@narendramodi & @BJP4India are threatened by media as they fear of being exposed of their lies, polarising tactics &corruption. BJP's administration resembles that of British's in India during pre-independence era" he tweeted and said that India will always strive to save the 4th pillar of Democracy.

"It is a vindictive act by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also goes to show that the Prime Minister is unable to take criticism. The BCC documentary showed the dubious role of the Prime Minister in the (2002 post-Godhra) riots. If he thinks that whatever was shown in the BCC documentary series is not true, let him come out and say so. Instead, he undemocratically and dictatorially resorted to banning the documentary," BRC leader Dosoju Shravan told ANI on Tuesday.

The freedom of expression in this country is under threat. Central agecies and institutions such as the CBI, ED and IT were used earlier by this government to hound and harass media houses that don't take a pro-eshtablihment line. Now, the BBC is being targeted as part of a similar ploy. This violates the founding ideals of our Constitution and also goes against the spirit of democracy. The BRS condemns the IT raids on BBC," Shravan said.