Chandigarh: 22-year-old man dies by suicide

22-yr-old man dies by suicide The body was taken into custody and sent to the mortuary at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for further proceedings. (HT File)

The body of a 22-year-old man, resident of Karnal, was found hanging at a premises near Labour Chowk in Sector 16 on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The body was found by some labourers at around 8 am. A team from the Sector 16 police post reached the spot and inspected the premises.The body was taken into custody and sent to the mortuary at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for further proceedings.

Chandigarh An assistant sub-inspector of the UT police ended his life at his Sector 42 house on Tuesday. His wife was in Sonepat at the time, and had been trying to reach him. On getting no response, she asked the neighbours to check up on him following which it was discovered that he had hung himself. The victim was posted in the crime branch. No suicide note was found at the spot, police said.

Senior men’s squad named for upcoming Ranji Trophy match

Chandigarh The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced the Chandigarh senior men’s squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match, scheduled to begin on October 11. UT boys will open its campaign against hosts Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Experienced batter Manan Vohra will lead the Chandigarh side while Shivam Bhambri has been named vice-captain.The 15-member Chandigarh squad will be supported by a six-member staff headed by Ravikant Sharma, head coach.

Two-day archery tournament concludes

Chandigarh The two-day Archery Tournament for Boys and Girls in the Under-14 and Under-19 age groups concluded at the Lake Sports Complex on Wednesday, with around 65 young archers from Chandigarh competing across recurve and compound events. Organised by the sports department, Chandigarh administration, the tournament featured competitions in eight categories, providing budding archers an opportunity to gain valuable competitive exposure and showcase their skills. The winners in each category received ₹5,000, while the runners-up and third-place finishers were awarded ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, respectively.

Young paddlers deliver thrilling comebacks

Panchkula The Under-11 pre-quarterfinals of the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall witnessed several closely fought encounters, with young paddlers displaying composure to overcome strong challenges and fightbacks. In the boys’ draw, Maharashtra’s Naksh Mahajan edged compatriot Adhiraj Chauhan by 3-2, while Haryana’s Satvik Tyagi survived a tense battle against Telangana’s Ghanta Jatin Jairam, winning the decider 13-11 after surrendering a 2-0 lead. Rehansh Singhvi also recovered from losing the opening game to Karnataka’s BN Chirayu to prevail 3-1.

Power body opens complaint centre at Sarangpur

Chandigarh Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has opened a complaint centre at its Sarangpur sub-station to address power supply and voltage-related grievances. The facility will serve around 16,000 consumers in Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu and Dhanas, providing them with a direct point of contact for complaints. CPDL CEO Brajesh Kumar said the initiative would make consumer services more accessible and improve grievance redressal. Complaints can also be lodged through WhatsApp or helpline 9240216666.

42 lal dora property cards distributed

Mohal As many as 42 property ownership cards were distributed to lal dora property owners in the Mohali subdivision on Wednesday under the Punjab government’s ‘Mera Ghar Mera Mann’ scheme, while nearly 16,000 such cards were handed over to residents across 149 villages in the state. MLA Mohali Kulwant Singh distributed the certificates, which are intended to provide documentary proof of ownership and bring greater clarity to proprietary rights.

Seva jyoti yatra taken out in Chandigarh

Chandigarh The Chandigarh pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha and Seva Jyoti Yatra’ at Tiranga Park, Sector 17 on Wednesday. The programme was attended by BJP Chandigarh state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, former state president and coordinator of the ‘Seva Ke Rang’ rangoli programme Sanjay Tandon, Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi, along with all office-bearers. BJP Chandigarh pradesh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public life has been a journey of national service, dedication and continuous action.

Health secretary inspects site at Dhanas

Chandigarh For the construction of an 80 bed hospital and police station, home-cum-health secretary Mandip Singh Brar on Wednesday visited Dhanas to inspect the proposed sites for the construction of both the projects. The 80 bed hospital has been tabled keeping in mind the growing healthcare needs of city’s peripheral population. Earlier, the proposal was for 50 beds which was eventually increased to 80 after health department initiated for expansion. During the visit, Brar reviewed the land requirements for both facilities and discussed the proposed development with the officials.

Traders’ association protests in Sector 22

Chandigarh Traders’ association held a protest on Wednesday alleging inaction by the municipal corporation regarding the re-carpeting of the mobile market parking lot in Sector 22. The protestors stopped anyone from entering the parking lot, causing inconvenience. The parking lot is marked by deep potholes, uneven surfaces and severe waterlogging during heavy downpours, which usually floods the shop basements. Councillor Damanpreet Singh said the road is being repaired and scarifying is to be done, which will begin by next week.

69 units of blood collected at camp

Chandigarh The animal husbandry and fisheries department organised a blood donation camp at Government Veterinary Hospital, Sector 22, in collaboration with Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), Chandigarh Red Cross Society and Vishvas Foundation. As many as 88 people participated, with 69 units of blood collected. Staff, Chandigarh Police’s mounted police and dog squad, market committee volunteers and members of the public donated blood. Secretary Pardeep Kumar said voluntary donation was vital to bridging the demand-supply gap. Donors were given certificates of appreciation.

Supervisors to be registered under Food Safety Act

Chandigarh UT administration has initiated the registration of integrated child development services (ICDS) supervisors under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to strengthen food safety and hygiene at anganwadi centres. The supervisors will monitor food handling and storage, ensure compliance with prescribed standards and oversee nutrition-related practices in their respective areas. The initiative is aimed at improving the quality and safety of supplementary nutrition provided to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers across Chandigarh through anganwadi centres.

78 pregnant women screened for anaemia

Chandigarh Nutrition and health awareness activities were organised across Chandigarh under ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2026’, focusing on maternal health, nutrition, mental well-being and anaemia prevention. At Ram darbar, 78 pregnant women underwent haemoglobin testing and health check-ups. An awareness session at Palsora covered antenatal care, mental health, hygiene and the nutritional benefits of millets. At Bapu Dham Colony, parents participated in an exhibition and awareness session on balanced diets, child nutrition and healthy practices.

Farmers urged to bring dry paddy to Banur mandis

Mohali Sub-divisional megistrate (SDM) Banur Ramandeep Kaur reviewed paddy procurement arrangements at mandis in the subdivision, including weighing and lifting operations. She interacted with farmers, arhtiyas and procurement agencies to assess issues and directed officials to ensure smooth procurement. Farmers were urged to bring only dry, quality-compliant paddy and avoid harvesting with combines between 6 pm and 10 am.

Mohali administration reviews Aadhaar updates

Mohali The district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee reviewed the progress of Aadhaar updates, with officials stressing mandatory biometric updates for children at ages five and 15. Assistant commissioner (general) Ankita Kansal directed health officials to organise Aadhaar camps at hospitals and vaccination centres for newborns and young children. The five to seven and 15-17 age groups can avail the mandatory biometric update free of charge.

Mohali to host state-level sporting events

Mohali District will host state-level sports competitions in karate, horse riding and shooting under ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season-4’. Karate events for men and women will be held at the Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali, from October 10 to 15, followed by horse riding at The Ranch, Palanpur, from October 15 to 17. Shooting competitions will be held at the Phase 6 range in November. Officials reviewed arrangements for accommodation, security, medical teams, cleanliness, drinking water and veterinary support.

112 students take part in Punjabi quiz

Mohali Around 112 students from schools and colleges across Mohali district participated in a written Punjabi literature quiz organised by the district language office at Khalsa College of Technology and Business Studies. The one-hour quiz comprised 100 questions carrying 400 marks and covered Punjabi language, literature, religion, personalities, culture, history and geography. Winners were selected in three categories covering Classes 6-8, 9-12 and college students. The category toppers will represent the district at state-level quiz competitions during Punjabi Month.

PU inaugurates centre for media studies